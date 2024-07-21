The Open 2024 tee times: Final round pairings today with Justin Rose alongside Xander Schauffele

The Open is set for a thrilling conclusion at Royal Troon today as Billy Horschel takes a slim lead into the final round.

The rain fell and the wind howled on a brutally difficult Saturday, allowing the early starters to make a charge and enjoy the carnage from inside the clubhouse.

Shane Lowry carded a six-over-par 77 and it leaves him three shots off Horschel’s lead, with the American one clear of a pack of six players including Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose.

Dan Brown is also in the group at three-under, as the qualifier continues to enjoy a remarkable week, and he will play the final round alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler.

The top 12 players are separated by just four shots, setting up what promises to be a memorable battle for the Claret Jug.

Justin Rose kept himself in contention despite the miserable conditions (AFP via Getty Images)

The Open fourth-round tee times

(Sunday, July 20, all times BST. *Amateurs)

7:35am: Darren Fichardt (SA), Andy Ogletree (US)

7:45am: Luis Masaveu (Spa)*, Younghan Song (Kor)

7:55am: Darren Clarke (NI), Tom McKibbin (NI)

8:05am: Ryan Fox (NZ), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)

8:15am: Aaron Rai (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US)

8:25am: Tommy Morrison (US)*, Corey Conners (Can)

8:35am: Brooks Koepka (US), Marcel Siem (Ger)

8:45am: Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

9:00am: Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Jorge Campillo (Spa)

9:10am: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Richard Mansell (Eng)

9:20am: Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Kurt Kitayama (US)

9:30am: Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Jordan Spieth (US)

9:40am: Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)*, Alex Cejka (Ger)

9:50am: Phil Mickelson (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

10:00am: Harris English (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

10:10am: Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

10:25am: Tom Hoge (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

10:35am: Austin Eckroat (US), Brian Harman (US)

10:45am: Davis Thompson (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

10:55am: Matt Wallace (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

11:05am: Max Homa (US), Jason Day (Aus)

11:15am: Sepp Straka (Aut), Eric Cole (US)

11:25am: Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cameron Young (US)

11:35am: Joe Dean (Eng), Ewen Ferguson (Sco)

11:50am: Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Cantlay (US)

12:00pm: Gary Woodland (US), MK Kim (Kor)

12:10pm: Padraig Harrington (Ire), Brendon Todd (US)

12:20pm: Calum Scott (Sco)*, Matteo Manassero

12:30pm: Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

12:40pm: Jon Rahm (Spa), Alex Noren (Swe)

12:50pm: Laurie Canter (Eng), Chris Kirk (US)

1:00pm: Sean Crocket (US), John Catlin (US)

1:15pm: Daniel Hillier (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1:25pm: Ben An (Kor), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1:35pm: Matthew Jordan (Eng), Justin Thomas (US)

1:45pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Ire)

1:55pm: Scottie Scheffler (US), Dan Brown (Eng)

2:05pm: Justin Rose (Eng), Xander Schauffele (US)

2:15pm: Russell Henley (US), Sam Burns (US)

2:25pm: Thriston Lawrence (SA), Billy Horschel (US)