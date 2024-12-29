Open Door Mission hosts diaper drive

CBC

After seeing people sleeping outside in the cold year-after-year, a Toronto man is building tiny mobile homes attached to bicycles to give temporary relief to those who are unhoused.Ryan Donais started building the small modular homes this summer as he watched the city's housing crisis becoming more dire. He said he didn't want to go through another winter seeing people living on the streets, so he put his background in construction to use. "I just don't see any changes. It's been many years wit