Open house focuses on asset-based community development in SA

The South Algonquin Business Alliance had an open house on March 27 at the Mad Musher restaurant in Whitney. There, they introduced a concept called asset-based community development and solicited suggestions and discussions from residents, business owners and members of council who came by from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dr. Angela Pollak, the chair of SABA, comments on this event.

Asset based community development, or ABCD, provides a myriad of ways to grow a community based on their strengths and potentials, involving assessing the resources, skills, and experience available in the community. It organizes community members around important issues and empowers them to take action with the resources they have at hand. SABA emphasizes with this concept that perspective matters, they provided tips for ABCD, and they solicited suggestions from the community at large; residents, business owners and council members. They also provided the example of ABCD successfully at work in St. Andrews, Nova Scotia. The goal using this strategy is to become the most accessible rural community in Ontario.

Pollak says they were excited to see an enthusiastic and supportive community come to the open house on March 27. She said it was clear from conversations that evening that people understand that some sort of planned community development in essential if they want to create a livable, thriving future for South Algonquin. “It won’t happen on its own, organically. Asset based community development tools could be a very effective way of achieving that in this community. Further, with four members of council attending, along with signs they are reestablishing regular economic development meetings, the SABA board is enjoying a renewed sense of optimism,” she says.

Pollak says that over her career, she’s had the privilege of working with some absolutely outstanding humans who were so generous in sharing their time, knowledge and resources with her. She says that in their company, she studied a subject called “information behaviour” and learned about how and why people search for, share, create and hide information in all kinds of situations. According to Pollak, there was almost nothing written about how this happens in rural places, so that’s what she studied and did her research in South Algonquin. “This led to a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Alberta’s faculty of education, where I had the privilege of chasing every thread I could find related to rural and intangible cultural heritage for two years. I used my time to teach and to travel from coast to coast, visiting and learning from experts across Canada in that time. I also learned a lot about rural policy during my time on the board of the Canadian Rural Revitalization Foundation. I had been following ideas related to positive psychology and asset-based development throughout, but a conference where I heard Cormac Russel, founding director of nurture development and a member of the ABCD Institute at De Paul University in Chicago, speak about the concept was a highlight. As it happened, I met and spoke with Zita Cobb at the same conference. Her ABCD work in the community of Fogo Island, Newfoundland, is legendary in Canada,” she says.

Pollak says they don’t have any plans to report on this open house and their findings to South Algonquin council at this time, but they would be happy to speak on it if invited to do so. “We do have plans to continue the asset mapping exercise we began at the open house and open the invitation to participate to a much wider audience electronically,” she says.

Pollak told The Bancroft Times that she’s said for a long time that South Algonquin’s declining population is a problem, but she feels that Dr. David Robinson’s presentation to council at the economic development meeting on March 13 was a wakeup call warning that they’re about to fall off a population cliff 15 years from now. She says that they can see examples of where this has already played out in hundreds of communities across Canada and the outcomes are often terrible. “The cultural loss when a community becomes unsustainable and closes is devastating and unrecoverable. The good news is that it’s still avoidable if we can organize and act soon. I have seen ABCD methodology deployed successfully many times and in many ways in communities facing harsh realities very similar to the situation South Algonquin now faces. I have not come across a single reason why it could not work here,” she says.

Pollak says it works because the process isn’t about rescuing communities but about empowering people who live there to imagine the ideal future they desire and then help them find the resources necessary to make it happen on their own. She says they already have most of what they need to make it happen; good hearted, skilled, talented people with a positive frame of mind. “It’s unreasonable to expect one person or even one council to do it all,” she says. “But together everyone can do something, and therein lies the recipe for success.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times