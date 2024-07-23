OpenAI billionaire Sam Altman gave away millions in a universal basic income trial: these were the findings

Initial findings from a universal basic income trial backed by OpenAI head Sam Altman have been published.

Participants were given $1,000 a month to use as they wish in a relatively long-running trial conducted by OpenResearch.

Altman reportedly contributed $14 million of his own money to the study, alongside $10 million from OpenAI. The study cost $60 million to run in total.

The trial started in 2020 and included about 3,000 people. They were selected based on their age, they were between 21 and 40, and their average income, which was $29,991 a year. The participants, who lived in the US states of Texas and Illinois, were given the money for three years and asked to report on how they used it.

There was also a control group of people who were given $50 a month.

According to OpenResearch, most of the money was spent on food, rent and transportation. Average monthly spending rose by $310. The initial findings suggested that the payments made it more likely recipients would move house.

“The significant increase on rent spending aligns with our findings that recipients are, on average, 10 per cent more likely to move housing units, 11 per cent more likely to move neighbourhoods, and 5 per cent more likely to pay for housing compared to the average control participant,” said study author Karina Dotson.

The participants were also 10 per cent more likely to visit the dentist, and reportedly worked an average of 1.3 fewer hours a week than the control group. The initial report said 26 per cent more money was used to help others compared with the control group.

However, the data also suggested one of the proposed benefits of universal basic income, that it frees people up to explore avenues outside work, is only felt by those already on a higher income.

Ms Dotson said those higher earners “were willing to forgo some additional income and reduce spending on some things to prioritise other needs – for leisure, learning, exploring, and a myriad of other activities they might value. Conversely, lower income recipients did not have that same flexibility.”

Closer to home, think tank Autonomy announced plans for a £1,600-a-month universal basic income trial in 2023, with 30 participants in East Finchley, north London and Jarrow in Tyne and Wear. The trial will run for two years.

OpenAI tech is used by Apple and Microsoft, among many others. Mr Altman has said repeatedly AI will result in the elimination of many jobs. Earlier this year he told Attitude AI “will kill some classes of jobs entirely” and create new kinds of jobs.

In January 2024, the IMF estimated 40% of workers across the world will find their employment affected by AI.