OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Gov, an artificial intelligence chatbot for government agencies

OpenAI, the well-recognized artificial intelligence research company behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has launched a new venture specifically for use by the U.S. government.

Dubbed ChatGPT Gov, the new tool operates similarly to ChatGPT classic, allowing government agencies to input "non-public, sensitive information" into its large language model. The government-tailored version of the tool enables agencies to use their own hosting environment to access ChatGPT Gov, allowing them to employ existing internal security protocols to keep data safe.

"We believe the U.S. government's adoption of artificial intelligence can boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America's global leadership in this technology," OpenAI said in a press release Tuesday. "This includes making our models available to support public sector work that benefits society – such as public health, energy and the environment, transportation and infrastructure, consumer protection, and national security."

