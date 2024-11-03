Opening date for new Peterborough cinema confirmed

The new Odeon cinema will open its doors on 17 November [Queensgate]

The opening date for a new cinema in Peterborough has been confirmed as 17 November.

Work is under way on the 10-screen Odeon Imax cinema in Queensgate shopping centre.

The 25,000 sq ft cinema, with more than 600 "luxury seats", is expected to create 40 jobs.

Suzie Welch, of Odeon Cinemas Group, said the team was excited ahead of the opening.

Signs for the cinema have gone up at Queensgate [Queensgate]

Queensgate has faced tough times recently after some big names left.

But owner Invesco Retail Estate has said the cinema would be a "catalyst in its revival".

Shoppers have previously said they had "very little incentive" to go to the centre after the exit of retailers including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Next and The Body Shop.

Queensgate bosses insist the future is looking bright amid plans to attract new businesses.

Over the past year, the centre has seen arrivals including TK Maxx, indoor golf venue Puttstars and Black Sheep Coffee.

This week, home and lifestyle retailer Sostrene Grene confirmed it would open a store in the former Joules unit on 15 November, and there are also plans at Queensgate for the city's first Taco Bell.

Work is under way on the £60m Queensgate refurbishment [Queensgate]

Previously, Ed Ginn, director of investment management at Invesco, said the centre has had to "grapple with a vacant anchor store [John Lewis] alongside the usual struggles facing high streets everywhere".

