Opening night soccer highlights
The Lewiston boys and Brunswick girls won, while Scarborough and Gorham tied in girls soccer.
The Lewiston boys and Brunswick girls won, while Scarborough and Gorham tied in girls soccer.
The former goalkeeper, who was forced into retirement in 2016, is the subject of Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer’
After grabbing $14 million a year from the Edmonton Oilers, the focus shifts to Mitch Marner, and what he may be worth if he goes to market.
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
There are many truly phenomenal sports at the Paralympic Games in Paris, but few events might be more impressive than blind soccer. Blind soccer — also known as blind football — has existed since 1996 and is an adaptation of socce
Arne Slot could soon decide to promote a former Man United talent to Liverpool's first team after his brilliant performances.Early on in the new Liverpool head coach's reign at the club, Slot has not ...
This former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman has hung up the skates and landed a new job.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, the team turning over its stadium for the first NFL game ever to be played in South America, dislikes anything green so much that its executives tried to paint the field black about a decade ago.
As we pause for the first international break of the campaign, it’s time to take stock and reflect on what we’ve learned from the Premier League season so far.Five takeaways from the Premier Leagu...
A recently-departed member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid on Wednesday made use of an interesting analogy, to describe new Blancos star Kylian Mbappé.The name of frontman Mbapp�...
This former Boston Bruins prospect is attending another NHL team's rookie camp.
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola had one of the best days of his life on Sunday – and it had nothing to do with the race.
Fans already knew that Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season... now, meet all the contestants
Over the course of a career that included two women's World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal, Alex Morgan elevated the women's game through her play on the field and activism off it.
SYDNEY (AP) — Swimming Australia has fired coach Michael Palfrey over comments made at the Paris Olympics where he said he hoped a South Korean athlete would beat Australian swimmers.
The top quarterback on this list won't surprise you. Patrick Mahomes has played in four of the last five Super Bowls. He's
Steeves spent three seasons with Notre Dame, from 2018-2021, before signing with Toronto as an undrafted forward.
Lorentz could provide some much-needed help at left wing if the player can impress.
Lionel Messi may be considered by many as the greatest soccer player of all time, but the Argentina star was omitted from the list of nominations to win this year's Ballon d'Or award — the sport's most prized individual honor.
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of