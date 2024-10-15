Opening statements begin in 'Silly the Clown' homicide trial in Milwaukee

CBC

A burn victim who was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday morning after a suspected assault in downtown Ottawa has died, police say.Shortly after 8 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the death of the man — who has not yet been identified — is being investigated as a homicide.Officers had been called to the 100 block of Queen Street just after 6 a.m., according to the police force's original post, where they began a "serious assault inves