Opening statements begin in 'Silly the Clown' homicide trial in Milwaukee
The former professional clown is charged with killing his infant daughter in 1991.
The former professional clown is charged with killing his infant daughter in 1991.
Puhakka was the country's first openly gay professional hockey player and was a cast member of the Finnish reality adaptation of "The Traitors"
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of her murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik.
Aaron Spencer was arrested on a preliminary murder charge and released on bond but the local sheriff's office says no charges have been filed
A Michigan man has been charged with felony murder after he and another individual allegedly impersonated utility workers before killing a man and tying up his wife, according to local authorities.
Dashayla Ardoin, a high school student, was found dead alongside Glenkeithan Robertson on Sat, Oct. 12, on a Louisiana highway
For 112 years, the brutal bludgeoning of eight people in a quaint Iowa town has stumped investigators
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon which was left in a discarded bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
“I wasn’t married to a monster − I was married to someone who got sick,” Patrick Clancy said of his wife Lindsay Clancy in an interview published by 'The New Yorker' on Oct. 14
Anita Cobby's remains were found two days after she went missing in 1986
Mason Murphy won at the U.S. Supreme Court after officials started with a target and went looking for a crime. | Opinion
The rural area, which is plagued by violence, is largely under the control of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Republicans and conservative media figures have been pushing Hurricane Helene misinformation since the storm made landfall
LONDON (AP) — The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
The couple was going to the fair when her husband drove by and shot at them, deputies said.
Woman accused of dismembering her mother's body, cooking her remains, indicted on more charges
A burn victim who was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday morning after a suspected assault in downtown Ottawa has died, police say.Shortly after 8 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the death of the man — who has not yet been identified — is being investigated as a homicide.Officers had been called to the 100 block of Queen Street just after 6 a.m., according to the police force's original post, where they began a "serious assault inves
Scott Pritchard and William Johnson travelled to Lincolnshire to kill hares, police say.
OTTAWA — Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country expelled six diplomats.
Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. At least six lawsuits were filed against Combs in federal court in Manhattan, adding to a growing list of legal claims against the indicted hip-hop mogul, all of which he has denied. The lawsuits were filed anonymously to protect the identities of the accusers, two by women identified as Jane Does and four by men identified as John Does.
Chris Kaba was shot in the head by a police marksman after being stopped in south London.