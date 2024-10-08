Opening statements made in trial for man charged in deadly downtown Louisville crash
Opening statements made in trial for man charged in deadly downtown Louisville crash
Opening statements made in trial for man charged in deadly downtown Louisville crash
Investigators in York Region are looking for five teen boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting a girl in Vaughan.Officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near Canada's Wonderland theme park, around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault, York police said in a news release Tuesday.Police say a female youth was approached by a group of "at least" five teenage boys she didn't know at that time.The boys brought the victim to another location where they allege
Shannon Reeder, 37, was last seen in November 2023, per police
Sabrina Kauldhar was arrested following the deaths of a woman and two men in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton, according to police
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a married couple during a drug raid that revealed systemic corruption in the department’s narcotics unit.
A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do
For years, Lyle Menendez, 56, fought to be transferred to the San Diego prison where his younger brother, Erik Menendez, 53, has been housed since 2013
A 95-year-old man has been charged after a Guelph woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a parking lot in Guelph.On the afternoon of Sept. 26, police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street N., when it hit two people who were walking across the parking lot to enter the store.The woman, 72, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 74, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injurie
It was haunting, at the end of the trial that found her murderer Hamid Ayoub guilty, to hear a message Hanadi Mohamed wrote to her tormentor of many years — the abusive husband she had finally left — nine months before he stabbed her dozens of times, taking her life.Translated to English from Arabic, it opens: "I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed devil. In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful."Mohamed wrote in anguished tones of being slapped, kicked, beaten and insulted by
A trial began Monday for three men accused of "viciously and unrelentingly" beating a man to death in southeast Calgary.Justin Boucher, 31, Ronald Abraham, 42, and Robert Sims, 31, are on trial for first-degree murder in the February 2022 death.At the time, victim Chad Kowalchuk, 53, suffered from health issues and spent a lot of time in his room at the Douglasdale home. On Monday, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner delivered an opening statement to jurors, outlining the Crown's case against the three ac
Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella have been charged with murder, among other offenses, but their connection to the two children is not clear
Hoyt Webb, 36, of Idaho, said he was filming "the homeless epidemic" when he shot an unarmed homeless man in June, authorities say
Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public
Toronto police are searching for a damaged black pickup truck after a passenger vehicle was rammed and shot at in North York on Monday, leading to a rollover, followed by another shooting.A man and a woman were seriously injured in the incident, according to the police.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers were called to Yonge Street and Empress Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:45 a.m.Maslowski said the incident first began about three kilometres away, at Willowdale and Cummer avenues,
The girl says she wanted to punch and slap a teacher but "never wished anyone to be dead".
The homicide occurred in July on Tacoma’s Scott Pierson Trail.
Three men and one woman are facing 142 charges after an investigation into 17 stolen vehicles recovered in Scarborough, Toronto police said Tuesday. Police said in a news release the stolen vehicles were recovered in the area of Neilson and Ellesmere roads between July and September. The three men — aged 19, 21 and 22 — were part of a criminal operation that left the vehicles there to "cool off" after stealing them, police allege. A woman was also arrested in connection with the thefts.After exe
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “The Menendez Brothers,” now streaming on Netflix. Weeks after the smash hit Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” debuted, the streamer has released a new feature-length documentary on the brothers, crime and trial that shocked the world. “The Menendez Brothers,” directed by Alejandro Hartmann, recounts the …
Ontario Provincial Police said Monday they have charged a man who allegedly made a threat that sent a Toronto hospital into lockdown, in addition to stealing two vehicles while attempting to evade arrest.Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, OPP say their Mississauga detachment took a call from a ride-share driver who reported a passenger had "uttered a threat toward another person."Officers found the vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga and pulled it over. When the driver got out to speak
She was originally sentenced to 10 months in jail with the option of work release.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust" pleaded guilty Monday to a separate criminal charge of carrying a gun into a licensed liquor establishment.