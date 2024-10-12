‘Operation Aurora’: Trump promises nationwide deportation effort during Colorado rally

Storyful

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump visited Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, October 11, to hold an event his campaign said would focus on “Tren de Aragua, a gang of Venezuelan illegal immigrants,” which they said is terrorizing the city.During the televised debate with Kamala Harris in September, Trump implied that gangs were “taking over” the Colorado city.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman told local media the claims “dramatically exaggerated” the problems in the city.During the rally, Trump introduced Operation Aurora, which he said would target undocumented immigrants associated with gangs if he were re-elected.Footage shared by Trump’s deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, shows Trump landing in Aurora and being welcomed by a cheering crowd at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on Friday.In August, a video of openly armed possible gang members in a troubled Aurora apartment complex went viral. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful