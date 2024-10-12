‘Operation Aurora’: Trump promises nationwide deportation effort during Colorado rally
During a campaign rally Friday afternoon in Aurora, former President Donald Trump unveiled plans for a national “Operation Aurora” he would launch as president.
‘Operation Aurora’ turns to a wartime law granting the president uniltateral authority to target foreigners for removal without due process
Former President Trump visited a Colorado city Friday that he has decried as a “war zone” to depict migrants coming into the country as a grave threat to American communities, seeking to elevate immigration as a key election issue against Vice President Harris. Trump held a rally in Aurora, a city of about 400,000 people…
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump visited Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, October 11, to hold an event his campaign said would focus on “Tren de Aragua, a gang of Venezuelan illegal immigrants,” which they said is terrorizing the city.During the televised debate with Kamala Harris in September, Trump implied that gangs were “taking over” the Colorado city.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman told local media the claims “dramatically exaggerated” the problems in the city.During the rally, Trump introduced Operation Aurora, which he said would target undocumented immigrants associated with gangs if he were re-elected.Footage shared by Trump’s deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, shows Trump landing in Aurora and being welcomed by a cheering crowd at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on Friday.In August, a video of openly armed possible gang members in a troubled Aurora apartment complex went viral. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful
The vice president appealed to Republican voters in Arizona, while the former president doubled down on false claims that Venezuelan gangs have taken over Aurora, Colorado.
Republican nominee holds rally in Aurora, Colorado and exploits swirl of local rumors to push anti-immigrant plan
Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” who he also referred to
Trump may not be legally obligated to cover those costs, but resource-strained cities say they’re owed for ballooning costs of his hours-long events
