Operation Cold Start combats auto theft in Cold Lake and Bonnyville

LAKELAND - In recent years, the rise in auto theft has become a growing concern for communities, prompting law enforcement agencies to adopt proactive measures. Two RCMP detachments, Cold Lake and Bonnyville, have taken a collaborative and innovative approach to tackle this issue through the weeklong initiative known as Operation Cold Start.

Cst. Connor Hink from Cold Lake RCMP acknowledges the concerning trend of auto theft in their region, which has been steadily increasing. Operation Cold Start was conceived as a response to this rise, with a focus on educating motorists about securing their vehicles.

"We came up with Operation Cold Lake to provide an educational way for motorists to keep their vehicles secure," says Cst. Hink. The initiative aims to shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive one, focusing on prevention rather than recovery.

As part of Operation Cold Start, officers from Cold Lake RCMP would patrol the streets early in the morning, targeting unattended vehicles left running. The officers provided educational pamphlets and engaged with vehicle owners, offering them theft prevention devices like clubs to enhance the security of their vehicles.

Cst. Hink emphasizes the seasonal nature of car theft in Cold Lake, particularly during colder months when people are more likely to leave their vehicles running to warm them up. He advises the community to secure their belongings, especially their vehicles, using theft prevention measures like command start.

Bonnyville, who had also taken this initiative, has been implementing it for a couple of years. S/Sgt. Sarah Parke of Bonnyville RCMP highlights the success of their participation.

In 2023, Bonnyville witnessed 190 vehicle thefts, prompting a need for effective intervention. The launch of Operation Cold Start aimed to address this issue.

However, since the beginning of 2024, Bonnyville has already experienced eight stolen vehicles. S/Sgt. Parke notes the swift occurrence of the first theft to occur in the New Year. “It didn’t take long for Bonnyville to have its first stolen vehicle of 2024. The first one was stolen 30 minutes into the New Year, and there have been eight to date.”

S/Sgt. Parke explained that motorists who left their unattended and unlocked vehicles were given theft-deterrent devices. She mentioned, "Vulnerable individuals lacking command start or a spare set of keys were offered a complimentary steering wheel club by the RCMP.”

