Operation Football: Week 3 'Play of the Week' preview
Operation Football Week 3 brings exciting high school football action, with key matchups including Germantown vs. Menomonee Falls and other standout games.
Operation Football Week 3 brings exciting high school football action, with key matchups including Germantown vs. Menomonee Falls and other standout games.
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
This new Boston Bruins star is enjoying the city, but there is one thing that he is not a big fan of.
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.
What's a new NFL season without a few pre-kickoff playoff picks that will undoubtedly make us look foolish a few months from now. Every team goes into the season with renewed hope of it being their year to make some noise. Only 14 get to keep that hope alive in…
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
There have been issues around safety, air pollution and team reporters’ inability to tweet due to Brazil’s ban of X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
You don't normally see NFL games on Friday nights, particularly so early in the regular season. But here we are, with a game being held in Brazil between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on Friday in Week 1 of 2024. So why is that allowed when we…
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
There's nothing like a big transaction to get Montreal Canadiens fans excited for the season.