Operation P.U.L.S.E. hosts its 3rd annual MLK Day observance service
Dozens of people filled the sanctuary at Zion Baptist Church on York Road, not to hear the teachings of Jesus Christ, but to recognize the men and women who embody many of the same principles as the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Operation P.U.L.S.E., People United to Live in a Safe Environment, hosts the annual event. Each of the men and women who get an award has gone above and beyond the work required to ensure the safety and security of communities.