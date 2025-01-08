Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Latest updates and results from cruiserweight title fight

Jai Opetaia fights on home soil today, defending the IBF cruiserweight title against David Nyika in Australia.

Both men enter the bout unbeaten, with Opetaia’s record reading 26-0 (20 knockouts) and Nyika’s standing at 10-0 (9 KOs). Opetaia, who is the favourite over the New Zealand boxer, is looking to set up a possible unification clash with Gilberto Ramirez – and even a potential heavyweight meeting with Oleksandr Usyk...

Opetaia, 29, enters this fight on the back of a stoppage win against Jack Massey in October, which followed a decision victory over Mairis Briedis – Opetaia’s second win against the former champion. In fact, Opetaia’s first fight with Briedis took place at the venue for today’s title bout: the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

In the same building where the Aussie first became a world champion, in 2022, can he keep his belt against Nyika, also 29? We’ll soon find out.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE

Jai Opetaia defends IBF cruiserweight belt against David Nyika

Australia’s Opetaia fights on home soil against New Zealander

Both men are unbeaten: Opetaia 26-0 (20 KOs); Nyika 10-0 (9 KOs)

Opetaia eyes unification bout with WBO champ Gilberto Ramirez next

Is Oleksandr Usyk in Opetaia’s future? Aussie could move to heavyweight

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Max McIntyre vs Abdulselam Saman

10:56 , Alex Pattle

Round three

McIntyre is still largely content to wait for Saman. He’s trying to time a counter uppercut when he can. In one exchange, the Aussie uses his taller frame and holds Saman’s head, landing an uppercut in close. Otherwise, it’s somewhat of a pedestrian round.

Round four

Saman loads up big on a southpaw cross but only finds the chest of McIntyre. Anyway, it spurs McIntyre on and he shows off more aggression than at any other point in this fight – and it pays off!

He drops Saman to his knees with a left hook, and although the Turkish boxer is quickly back up, he’s clearly a bit shaken... Another blitz from McIntyre, and Saman is hurt again; a body shot drops him to his knees against the ropes. He rises again, but there’s one final exchange to end it: McIntyre floors Saman with a huge overhand right, and the referee waves it off!

McIntyre embraces Saman, once the southpaw is back on his feet. Good to see.

Max McIntyre def. Abdulselam Saman via fourth-round TKO (1:59)

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Max McIntyre vs Abdulselam Saman

10:52 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Ten rounds scheduled. McIntyre on the front foot. Southpaw Saman staying light on his feet and firing back a counter cross. He tries another, but McIntyre effortlessly steps back to evade. The Aussie misses with a wide hook now, but he gets Saman to bite hard on a feint. Good head movement from McIntyre, as Saman flicks out a few shots upstairs. McIntyre, the taller man, is just a bit sharper with his punches – quicker and more accurate. Still, neither man landed much of note in that round.

Round two

A bit more aggression from Saman now! He forces a stumble out of McIntyre. Saman continues to open up here and there, with McIntyre looking for big counters each time. McIntyre could push the action more, to be honest. He does land a hard right cross at the end of the round, though, off the break.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Max McIntyre vs Abdulselam Saman

10:41 , Alex Pattle

Next up, we have Max McIntyre vs Abdulselam Saman at super-middleweight.

Australia’s McIntyre is unbeaten at 6-0 (5 KOs), while Turkey’s Saman is 8-1 (1 KO).

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

10:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 10

Final round, and it’s a firefight! Both men let their hands go and land clean shots! Mahoney’s are the heavier, as expected. What a great end to a fun fight.

For our money, Zhang did the better work for a long stretch in the middle rounds, but Mahoney started well and valiantly regained some momentum late. It’s hard to say which way it will go. Any hometown advantage for Mahoney? Let’s find out...

Fan Zhang def. Ben Mahoney via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90).

That is wild. All three judges give Mahoney EVERY single round. No, no, no.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

10:23 , Alex Pattle

Round eight

The lights are back on, and Mahoney – after those extra moments’ rest – lands a clean cross and hook to start round eight! He’s soon skipping side to side, though, as Zhang picks up where he left off. Tidy jabs from Mahoney as Zhang misses with a wild hook. The referee pauses the action and warns the boxers, I believe for leading with their heads... Back under way, and Mahoney lands two smart lead uppercuts, before adding a hook. Cross, hook, uppercut from the Aussie. Big round for him!

Round nine

It feels like Mahoney has become a bit more economical with his technique in the last couple of rounds. He’s not forcing his punches or loading up on them too much – for the most part, anyway. It’s like he’s trying to tease shots out of Zhang with half-cooked punches, before turning up the heat in select moments. For Zhang, not much has changed; his modus operandi is still: come forward and punch, or come forward and cover up. ‘Come forward’ is the constant, of course.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

10:17 , Alex Pattle

Round seven

Mahoney with a pair of good hooks while – you guessed it – moving backwards. These are aimed upstairs, although he’s still throwing plenty of body hooks and those uppercuts to the head. He manages to back up Zhang to the ropes, but now he lets out a deep breath and backs off. Not a great sign. Mahoney misses with a series of punches as Zhang bears down on him. More misses from the Australian, but plenty of activity...

What’s this?? Before round eight can begin, the lights go out in the arena!

Staff are working on resolving the issue, but this gives Mahoney some time to catch his breath!

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

10:14 , Alex Pattle

Round five

This is a spirited showing from Mahoney, who refuses to cower, despite Zhang’s pressure. But the Australian is starting to initiate clinches in this round, trying to get some respite. In one moment, he backs away from Zhang, who jogs across the ring to close the space. This must be exhausting for Mahoney, but he’s still throwing, still moving, still smiling! He’s got to hope some of his body work will pay off down the stretch.

Round six

Great round! Both men throwing and landing clean shots at close range.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

10:06 , Alex Pattle

Round three

This bout is being fought at such a pace. Zhang is maintaining his pressure from round two, flicking out offence with high volume, but Mahoney is still landing the heavier punches while on the back foot. The Aussie is breathing heavily, now wincing under some of Zhang’s attacks.

But good work from Mahoney now! He puts together a slick combination while skipping around a surprisingly static Zhang. Mahoney looks to build on that, late in the round, backing the Chinese boxer up to the ropes. Zhang reverses the position, but he eats a heavy hook that staggers him! Was he hurt, or just tired?

Round four

Mahoney looks in a little trouble here, still going backwards and eating more punches than in the previous rounds. Zhang is favouring shorter, straighter punches, largely to the head; Mahoney is still picking his moments to fire off big body hooks and uppercuts upstairs. Mahoney is still very much in this, but the fight is trending in Zhang’s direction at the moment.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

09:57 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Ten rounds scheduled here. Mahoney makes a fast start, pressing forward and sending out plenty of activity. He’s varying his targets, going from head to body with heavy offence. Zhang is able to weather some of that and push back the Aussie late in the round, but Mahoney’s hooks to the body and uppercuts to the head were the story of that frame. Some great step-back crosses to the head, too, with brilliant timing.

Round two

The only potential concern for Mahoney is whether he’s overexerted himself. And early in round two, Zhang is on the front foot, pushing back the home fighter and forcing him into throwing slightly sloppier shots. But Mahoney is landing with some of them – those uppercuts in particular are still working for him. He even manages to reverse the momentum for a while, pressuring Zhang, but not for long. Still, a close round, with Mahoney landing the heavier punches.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang

09:50 , Alex Pattle

Next up is a super-welterweight bout between Ben Mahoney and Fan Zhang.

Australia’s Mahoney is unbeaten at 14-0-1 (8 KOs), while China’s Zhang is 8-2-1 (5 KOs).

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Main-event odds

09:45 , Alex Pattle

Opetaia – 1/8

Nyika – 5/1

Draw – 20/1

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Full card

09:35 , Alex Pattle

Here’s how the rest of the card looks, subject to late changes...

Jai Opetaia (champion) vs David Nyika (IBF cruiserweight title)

Justis Huni vs Shaun Potgieter (heavyweight)

Max McIntyre vs Abdulselam Saman (super-middleweight)

Ben Mahoney vs Fan Zhang (super-welterweight)

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Teremoana Jr blitzes past Osasu Otobo

09:30 , Alex Pattle

Teremoana Jr crushes Osasu Otobo, getting a finish inside the first minute!

Otobo went after Teremoana in the opening seconds, there was a brief clinch, then Teremoana showed his superior accuracy and timing in the ensuing exchanges.

It was a left hook across the top of the dome that floored Otobo, and he was counted out by the referee while on one knee.

Teremoana Jr def. Osasu Otobo via first-round KO (0:57)

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: How to watch the event

09:25 , Alex Pattle

The event will stream live on DAZN in more than 200 countries, including the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the fights on DAZN pay-per-view; elsewhere, the event is covered by a DAZN subscription. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: Undercard results so far

09:20 , Alex Pattle

The first few fights of the day are in the books!

Shauna Browne just outpointed Taylah Gentzen, staying unbeaten and handing her opponent her first pro loss.

Before that, Runqi Zhou beat Tony Ingram via decision, Jag Guthmann-Chester outpointed Jai Williams in each man’s first pro fight, Billy McAllister stopped Jordan Towns in round two, and Kodi Shallali drew with Albert Tu’ua.

Next up, Teremoana Jr puts his unbeaten record on the line against Osasu Otobo.

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE: What time are main-event ring walks?

09:15 , Alex Pattle

Opetaia vs Nyika will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia today.

The earliest undercard fights are already under way, and we’ll have you covered with round-by-round updates shortly.

Ring-walk timings for Opetaia vs Nyika have not yet been announced, but are expected no earlier than 8pm local time, which is 10am GMT (2am PT / 4am CT / 5am ET).

Opetaia vs Nyika start time, live stream and undercard

Opetaia vs Nyika LIVE

09:00 , Alex Pattle

