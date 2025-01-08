OPINION - This is another scandal: Britain is letting grooming gang criminals out of prison early

What happened to children at the hands of Pakistani-heritage rape gangs and how the police and councillors failed society’s most vulnerable, has been hauled back into the public spotlight by Elon Musk. For many of us rereading the details, it has been a sickening experience.

The depravity and the brutality involved had me hiding my face in my hands, stomach churning. Let us not forget, the 2014 inquiry into events in Rotherham, led by Professor Alexis Jay, found evidence that 1,400 children “at a conservative estimate” had been sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. Mostly white, working-class vulnerable children as young as 11 raped, often multiple times by multiple men; abducted, trafficked, threatened, tortured, beaten, and intimidated.

Many of them were living in care. 1,400 children. These horrifying figures were matched in many other towns, such as Telford and Oldham. There have been many vital inquiries and investigations since Rotherham (despite Labour’s bare-faced politicised lie the last government did nothing) and the pattern was the same.

One child had been doused in petrol, others threatened with being set alight; another aged 11 anally raped by four men acting together, and children forced to witness brutally violent rapes and told they were next. These were carried out by local gangs, organised and thorough in their cruelty. Babies were born, and babies were removed. The police showed little interest and those who tried to raise the issue for years were scorned by colleagues. Meanwhile the abuse continued and is still ongoing across English towns and cities.

For victims to help jail their torturers this meant undergoing further intense trauma reliving their experiences in court. And what is being missed in all the current furore is that those jailed perpetrators, approximately 36 to date, are being released having served only half their sentence. And many more will follow them out early in the coming years. Legacy legislation around rape convictions mean most rapists are automatically legible for parole halfway through their jailtime – and only need to meet pathetically low conditions to obtain licensed release. How can we believe in British justice if these monsters do not receive the full force of the law but fifty per cent of it? Some crimes are too depraved for any leniency.

Before Christmas and as Oldham Council’s request for a national inquiry was denied, a member of a Rotherham grooming gang who raped and tortured his victims was released on license from prison after serving only half of his 19-year sentence. And to date, neither the Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood or our Prime Minister have said they will intervene in future cases. Mahmood can ensure parole hearings are held in public, forcing utmost scrutiny and due diligence on their parole conditions, so we keep them behind bars.

One victim was left to face her abuser in the local Asda after he was released back into her community

Banaras Hussain, 44, jailed in 2016, was one of a particularly vicious family of gang rapists. Like Hussein, his two brothers and uncle will also receive automatic parole hearings in the coming years, after serving a mere half of their jail time if they can ‘prove’ they are not a threat anymore. Hussein was sentenced after admitting 10 charges including rape, indecent assault and actual bodily harm yet even served the last year of his shortened sentence in an open prison. Yes, if he offends again, he will immediately be hauled back to prison, but he is out of jail. What justice is that? He served less time in prison than the years he spent abusing children.

Another abuser was out after serving three years of a six-year sentence. While one victim, named Child 44, was left to face her abuser in the local Asda after he was released back into her community. Yet another man, one of the ringleaders in Telford, has been cleared for parole halfway through a prison sentence.

Many victims describe their experience in court as equal in trauma to the original rape and torture. We cannot betray their bravery. I felt deep sadness reading the details of these lost lives: young children left infertile, others left suicidal; wrecked mental and physical health and a deep distrust of authority; children who bore babies from rape and then had their child forcibly removed from them by the authorities.

That there has been a visceral eruption of anger amongst the public should not surprise anyone. And like the Post Office scandal sometimes it takes one further act of publicity for a national scandal to reach a tipping point. Yet, amongst all the commentary spilling from the politicians in response and across social media, the victims themselves have barely been discussed. As was highlighted by Professor Jay this week, who also led a broader inquiry into child abuse. Ensuring her 2022 recommendations on preventing child abuse are fully met should happen but so should immediate action on retaining these men behind bars. The arguments of whether a further national inquiry focusing entirely on grooming gangs will continue to rage back and forth. But what these convicted men did was inhumane, cruel, acts beyond our darkest imagination. And they must sit-out their full punishment.

Our former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and then Justice Secretary Alex Clark changed the law in late 2023 to ensure convicted rapists serve their whole sentence. But this does not backdate to previous convictions. Keir Starmer is fiddling at the edges of this scandal and playing politics as hard as any other. Keeping these men inside where they belong, rotting in stuffy cells for their evil crimes should become a prime goal for our former prosecutor. Not letting them back into their communities, years too early.

Emily Sheffield is a former Evening Standard editor and former candidate to be a Tory MP