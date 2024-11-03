Opinion: Bannon Says Left Is Having Meltdown About Laura Loomer Getting a White House job

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

Laura Loomer interviewed Steve Bannon this week after his release from prison after serving a four-month sentence for denying a subpoena related to the Capitol riot.

Bannon, who was Donald Trump’s senior counselor when he entered the White House in 2016, said the left is freaking out about Loomer being offered a job if Trump wins the election.

“You’ve got the left and mainstream media in total meltdown: Laura Loomer is going to go as comms director of the White House, Laura Loomer’s going to go as senior counselor to Trump,” he said.

Trump has been attacked from both sides of politics for hanging around with Loomer, including taking the 9/11 conspiracy theorist to an anniversary event to mark the 2001 attacks on the U.S.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

The New Abnormal team said having the conspiracy theorist in charge of communications for Trump would be a new low.

“Laura Loomer? Who doesn’t believe in 9/11? Who spread false lies about 9/11? She’s going to be the communications director?” said co-host Danielle Moodie.

“I look forward to her handcuffing herself to lots of things she’s mad at, maybe like Disney World,” said producer Jesse Cannon.

“The problem is I’m not sure she would be the most insane person in his cabinet,” said co-host Andy Levy.

Plus! W. Kamal Bell joins The New Abnormal to talk about his new viral video, Who’s Gonna Catch Your Kid?

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links)