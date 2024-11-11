Opinion: 'This battle is different.' First Black female Army Ranger fights new adversary.

Marla Bautista, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Army Master Sgt. Janina Simmons broke barriers as the first Black woman to successfully complete Ranger School. Now, she’s fighting an even tougher battle − cancer.

She’s not alone. There are 43,000 new cancer diagnoses among veterans every year.

Simmons’ journey illustrates the true strength of a warrior, and why we owe our gratitude to those who sacrifice so much for our nation − on Veterans Day and every day of the year.

When I first heard of Simmons five years ago, I was amazed at her achievements. As a young fiery soldier, she broke every glass ceiling and crushed every record with confidence and might.

She was no ordinary soldier. Her service was marked by an ambition that did not recognize boundaries. She charged through the most demanding military challenges, defying every limitation placed on her.

Veteran joined military to pay for college. Then became a Ranger.

Nearly 15 years ago, Simmons joined the military to pay for college. After joining, she realized how much she thrived with the structure and discipline the military offered.

Army Master Sgt. Janina Simmons broke barriers as the first Black woman to successfully complete Ranger School.

She quickly adapted and excelled. She collected chest candy (military medals and ribbons worn on the uniform), like no other.

In September 2023, Simmons was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. I held back tears as she told me her story. It began when she noticed numerous lumps near her groin.

“I went to the doctor to address my concerns and they recommended I get an MRI," Simmons said. "I did not really think anything of it. I didn’t hear anything right away so I wasn’t worried."

Opinion: I'm a doctor. So is my mother. When she got cancer, I realized how little that mattered.

Doctor's visit brought shocking news

But then her doctor came to see Simmons in her office − something that hadn't happened before. Simmons was told the devastating news: A cancerous mass had been found.

The cancer had spread to her lungs and bones. She had five to 10 years to live.

Army Master Sgt. Janina Simmons was diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

For thousands of veterans, cancer is a stark adversary. But for Simmons, it was another challenge to overcome. Today, she continues to battle cancer while remaining an active-duty service member.

She undergoes radiation every eight weeks, but she remains hopeful that the treatment will shrink the cancer cells, extending her lifespan.

Opinion: An 'I love America' bumper sticker doesn't make you a patriot. Sacrifice for others does.

Simmons said making it through Ranger School felt impossible. Until she did it. That experience helps fuel her fight against cancer.

"It’s all about your mentality," she said. "Through the challenges I faced in the military, I learned I can get through anything. Even though this battle is different, I’ve got to pick up my rucksack and keep it moving. That’s just life.”

Her message to civilians this Veterans Day was sobering: “You look at us like these super troopers that go from country to country getting rid of the bad guys, and we are that, but don’t forget that there is a human inside of this uniform.”

On Veterans Day, let’s take a moment to thank warriors like Master Sgt. Janina Simmons, whose story is a powerful reminder of what it means to serve and sacrifice.

Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist at USA TODAY Opinion.

