OPINION - The crisis in social care is a hidden iceberg that could rip a hole in the NHS this winter

Every year, politicians offer us a new set of excuses for the NHS winter crisis. Found yourself waiting 11 hours in A&E? Blame the bad flu season. Struggling to get a GP appointment? There must be a bad strain of Covid on the rise.

There are several factors behind the inevitable meltdown in our health service over the festive period, but none are more pressing than the crisis in social care. Around 12,000 patients were stuck in hospital despite being medically fit for discharge at the beginning of December, according to NHS Providers. These hospitals are effectively providing a social care service – and losing vital capacity in the process.

The NHS is a highly interconnected machine: if one part is broken then others will struggle to function. When beds in hospital are occupied, they cannot be allocated to sick patients stuck in A&E. As a result, ambulances struggle to hand over their patients into emergency departments.

The now expected annual occurrence is a source of national shame

ADVERTISEMENT

When the usual tidal wave of viral illnesses sweeps across the UK over the festive period, many hospitals find themselves forced to declare a critical incident, with non-urgent patients told to stay away. That this is now an expected annual occurrence is a source of national shame.

The consequences of this system failure can be fatal. Last month, I reported on the case of Junior Powell, a 57-year-old man who presented to St George’s Hospital in Tooting with symptoms of severe pain and vomiting. He waited for five hours to be reviewed by a registrar, a delay which ultimately contributed to his death. The coroner’s investigation found that the cause of the delay was an inability to discharge patients who are fit for discharge due to a lack of suitable social support in the community.

Untangling the mess of the social care system is complex and requires bravery. A key issue for policymakers will be the future of the means test, which states that anyone with assets or savings exceeding £23,250 is not eligible for state support. With many local councils on the verge of bankruptcy, it is simply impossible to deliver free care for all who need it.

There are millions of carers such as family members or friends who are paid nothing at all

But such a stringent cap locks many people out of care. Labour’s decision to scrap the Conservatives’ proposed £86,000 cap on the amount that a person has to pay towards their care sent a strong message that the sector will not be prioritised by ministers, at least during this parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, social care is suffering from a staffing crisis that has left the sector short of over 131,000 carers. For decades, the job has been undervalued. Both pay and working conditions are poor, forcing staff to seek employment in other industries. Many staff work on zero-hours contracts with no prospect of job security but are expected to comfort our loved ones during some of their lowest moments in old age. Worse, there are millions of carers such as family members or friends who are paid nothing at all.

Labour have poured money into the ailing NHS and know that their success at the next election could depend on whether it improves. But without ambitious action on social care, they risk repeating the mistakes of previous Governments: throwing a hospital pass to future generations for which they will not be forgiven.

Daniel Keane is health reporter