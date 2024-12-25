OPINION - Cute, useful and terrifying: why Wallace and Gromit's Norbot is the perfect AI villain for our times

Is it just me, or are scary robots everywhere in pop culture now?

This year, it feels like between every rom-com there’s been a movie featuring a slew of AI-powered monsters getting ready to take over the world. There was The Creator, a gun-toting look at what would happen if robots gained sentience.

There was Afraid, in which a smart home AI becomes increasingly involved in its family’s lives. There was also Jennifer Lopez’s frankly horrendous Netflix cash-grab, Atlas, which involves a wooden-faced Lopez using a sentient AI as a therapist… but let’s tactfully draw a curtain over that one. It’s bad.

And now, we have the cute and cuddly Norbot: aka the villain of the latest Wallace and Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl and your kid’s new nightmare fodder.

Invented by Wallace as a sort of jack of all trades, Norbot is a garden gnome with a difference: he’s smart. If your hoover or mobile phone could talk, it would sound like Norbot: that is, vaguely Northern and forever cheerful about the endless parade of menial tasks he’s given by his human overlord.

Wallace thinks Norbot is the best thing since sliced bread. The reality, of course, is the opposite. Not half an hour into the film, Norbot has been hijacked by Feathers McGraw and turned into an evil little monster.

Suddenly, this gnome has the solid black eyes like a character from The Exorcist (complete with his head turning around 180 degrees) and is on a mission to replicate himself into a Norbot-army, ready to take over the sleepy streets of Wallace’s hometown. Or, at least, rob a priceless diamond from a bank vault. Hal-9000 this ain’t, but the sight of an invincible gnome militia descending on suburbia still caused a little shiver to run down my spine. As did his catchphrase, “ta-da!”

Unlike your Hals and your Skynets, Norbot is creepy because he’s familiar and cute

Is Norbot a worrying sign of things to come? In a world where a Skynet-esque dystopian future actually seems worryingly plausible, he’s certainly the culmination of quite a few of my own personal fears.

He’s chipper and friendly on the outside, but secretly bent on world domination. He looks disarmingly cute — until those black eyes come out and he starts stalking around Gromit’s room after dark. He’s let into the homes of Wallace’s friends, only to ransack and destroy them. Wallace trusts him, until Norbot stabs him in the back. It’s certainly a long way from 1989’s A Grand Day Out, in which the villain du jour was a sentient cooker who only wanted to ski.

As a reflection of our modern-day concerns about AI, it’s pretty on the nose, too. ChatGPT can converse with us and create poems (or indeed write essays) based on a couple of prompts. Google has been developing an AI programme for years now; machine learning is being rolled out to tackle everything from climate change to managing our calendars and booking train tickets for us (Google, Meta and OpenAI are all working on that last one).

Our phones are becoming ever smarter, and our lives are becoming ever busier. So when a machine offers to take care of annoying things like the gardening, laundry and cooking, that does seem mighty appealing. Want my credit card details? Why not. Control over my personal life? If it makes my commute home easier, then sure.

Unlike your Hals and your Skynets, Norbot is creepy because he’s familiar and cute, and most of all trusted. A friendly little helper (like your phone) which has the ability to do odd jobs (like your phone) and spy on you (like… your phone). My phone has my bank details; my phone remembers my own schedule better than me.

And though our phones aren't yet sentient, Norbot’s eventual pivot from Santa's Little Helper to evil destructo-bot is still a worrying sign, a precursor of things to come. Don’t trust his cutesy disguise (or Aardman’s attempts to sell him in toy form): he’s the AI monster we should be most afraid of this Christmas.

Vicky Jessop is Culture and Lifestyle Writer