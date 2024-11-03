Opinion: End of daylight saving time gives Trump an extra hour to lie and offend people!

The end of daylight saving time is perfect this year, because it gives GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and his surrogates an extra hour to lie to voters and, if past is prologue, offend an entire swath of the U.S. population.

That’s a huge advantage for his campaign, obviously. If there’s one thing Americans aren’t sick of it’s hearing the election-year dissembling of a 78-year-old misogynist who thinks legal immigrants from Haiti are eating dogs and cats and never apologizes for any of the very wrong and offensive things he says.

Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally in New York featured a steady of stream of hateful rhetoric, from one speaker labeling Puerto Rico an “island of garbage” to another calling Democrats “a bunch of degenerates.” Trump followed that up with a rally in Wisconsin where he forgot that women have agency and said he, as a big manly-man president, will protect them “whether the women like it or not.”

And now, thanks to daylight saving time, imagine the things Trump can do with a bonus hour.

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former President Donald Trump, right.

End of daylight saving time gives Trump an extra hour to offend

He could find a way to offend even more people from Puerto Rico while simultaneously talking down to all women AND mixing in some sneering comments about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ biracial identity.

There would probably be time left to spin a couple of lies about the economy, take credit for things he had nothing to do with and make a solid 20 to 30 claims about nonexistent voter fraud.

Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win

Imagine the possibilities.

Trump could use that free hour to post Thursday’s Wall Street Journal headline ‒ “The Next President Inherits a Remarkable Economy” ‒ and claim the economy JUST became remarkable because it thinks he’s going to win the election.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns on Oct. 30, 2024, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The former president rode into the event in the front seat of a personalized garbage truck, wearing a trash collector's vest. It was in reference to President Joe Biden appearing to call Trump supporters "garbage."

That would leave him with ample time to: lie about the FEMA response to the recent hurricanes; brag about how he’ll let anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlaw medicine; and say the polls showing Harris with a small lead in the presidential race are fake while the ones showing him with a small lead are right and amazing.

In the waning minutes of that free hour, Trump can tell everyone that he’s absolutely going to win the election but that the election will also be totally rigged because the Democrats are “the enemy from within.”

'Fall back': Time change gives Trump a chance to demonize a whole new city!

He could travel to a city and make up a story about how it has been “invaded” and “conquered” by immigrants who are “vicious and bloodthirsty criminals.” Nobody in that city will know what he’s talking about, and some might start walking away slowly and carefully since he obviously doesn’t have all oars in the water.

But it’s Trump’s hour, and he can spend it however he darn wants!

After a comedian insulted Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York City, supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris hold Puerto Rican flags to protest a campaign event for former President Donald Trump in Allentown, Pa., on Oct. 29, 2024.

His campaign could hold an hourlong seminar on Trump’s beloved plan to raise tariffs a bazillion percent.

And they could explain how all the headlines saying “Product prices would rise with Trump tariffs” and “Companies ready price hikes to offset Trump’s global tariff plans” and “Donald Trump is promising big tariffs. Businesses are ready to hike prices” are FAKE NEWS!

Opinion: Trump respects all women. Unless they're 'dumber than hell' Kamala Harris.

The bottom line is this: Trump’s got 60 minutes to blow on whatever he wants, and he will undoubtedly find a smart way to fill that time with on-brand dishonesty.

Unfortunately, Kamala Harris also gets an extra hour ‒ RIGGED!

Tragically, via daylight-saving-time election interference, Harris also has a free hour. Knowing her, she’ll use it to continue spreading a message of unity, promoting ideas that might actually help Americans and repeatedly not offending large groups of people with dehumanizing language.

Classic liberal time waster.

Whatever Harris does, I'm sure Trump will use part of his hour to call her a communist or a “low IQ individual.” The man knows how to take advantage of it when the clocks change and we fall back.

That’s why he’s hoping Americans pick him Tuesday. So we can all fall back. To somewhere around the early 1950s.

