OPINION - 'The Female Genital Mutilation I had was so invasive that for five years it was slowly killing me' — this is why the fight goes on

Eleven years ago today I gave my first interview about being a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM). I was scared and knew opening up about my experiences would lead to people attacking me and maybe even that I would lose family and friends. But I also knew that I had a duty to share my story and do more.

I had met serval young women who were in pieces not just as a result of the FGM but also the dismissal they faced by those who were tasked to protect them. I felt guilty when young girls in an inner-city school told me about their experiences of FGM, as though my silence was adding to their suffering.

I was in a position of privilege with the ability to explain what had happened to us but was choosing not to because I was scared of the backlash. But that changed on February 6, 2013 as my two-year-old niece ran around the park where I was doing my interview, I took a deep breath and told my story.

I remember telling the interviewer that I was a survivor not a victim of FGM because, having just turned 30 at the time, I wanted finally to speak about life beyond FGM and coming to terms with it, I knew what needed to be done. I was seven when I had FGM and 11 when I had to have life-saving surgery in Cardiff. That's because the FGM I had was so invasive that for five years it was slowly killing me.

Writing that line now I can see now why when I told the story so matter-of-fact the face of the interviewer changed, because the idea of mutilating a child was horrific and yet it was just so normal for me growing up in this country to see so many of friends be subjected to FGM.

Globally, more than 200 million women have undergone FGM, with figures from Unicef showing that 4.4 million girls are at risk this year alone. This is the equivalent of 12,000 girls per day in the 30 countries — mainly in Africa — where prevalence is higher. And unless we get to grips with of this issue, this number will increase to 4.6 million per year by 2030. These numbers are staggering, but rather than shock us into silence, they should get us to take action because ending FGM is a tangible reality.

Today is International Zero Tolerance Day to End FGM. The Five Foundation is hosting the second annual Africa’s Female Future Summit in central London. This one-day event will be attended by special guest, former prime minister Theresa May, and about two dozen donors, including the Gates Foundation, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the Firebird Foundation, Co-Impact and the Estée Lauder Foundation. It aims to spur a new global alliance and commitment to fund grassroots activism on the African continent to end FGM and related forms of violence against girls.

Foundations and G7 countries like the US have talked a lot about localisation and giving power and funding to grassroots activists who are working to end issues such as FGM and child marriage, but I have rarely seen them walk the walk on this.

Decades of internalised misogny and racism have led some countries and charities to not trust African women

Many have simply refused to fund local activists and decades of internalised misogyny and racism have led to the view we cannot trust African women to deliver. But the reality is that Africans have been at the forefront of actually bringing the issue of FGM to the attention of the world and it is because of them that we have this day. It is also African women are now sounding the alarm and reason we are hosting this summit.

So, against this backdrop of a new generation of women seeking to end FGM, I really hope that this year’s summit will see new alliances and partnerships form between foundations and governments to do something transformational for African girls.

We cannot keep having the same conversations year after year, because it is soul-destroying to keep asking the world to listen and do things differently as girls suffer and even die. Even I in the UK, on the frontline of this campaign, have PTSD from taking on this fight.

I never thought that the years of campaigning for the changes we have now would have been more painful than the act of FGM itself in some ways. I know that might sound disingenuous to say but I have lost so much and at times found it hard to get out of bed because outside of my room was nothing but hate. I remember walking in Bristol a few weeks after my interview with the Evening Standard and a man throwing his tea at me and spitting on the floor near me.

My soul left my body for a second not knowing what happening to me and as I was rushed away by my sister I kept screaming. That was not the only time my life or well-being were targeted because I was speaking out about FGM, and this is something that is not unique to being an activist here — it’s something that women in Africa seeking to save girls are facing and why we have the urgency we do now.

We now have strong evidence from the Population Council and others on what works. Activists are working together on the ground and building themselves up like never before. We just need to get funding in the right places to protect the 4.4 million girls at risk this year and break down the barriers at the systemic level that have excluded African women from the issues which have affected us most — and which we know how to fix.

Our donor collaborative vehicle, the Five Fund, is currently focused on funding evidence-based activism to a network of Kenyan grassroots leaders. Partnering with local activists, the fund has already protected thousands of girls from FGM. And for the first time in more than a decade, girls were not publicly paraded down the streets of Kuria, western Kenya, after undergoing this devastating human rights abuse.

My two-year-old niece who was running around when I gave my first interview is today an incredible 13-year-old Londoner whose life is so far removed from FGM

The Five Foundation is unique as we are a hub for African women and girls to achieve gender equality. The Foundation has an unparalleled track record of working to advocate for governments and major international media to engage in dramatic change on this issue. In 2020, Sudan banned FGM as a result of our advocacy — a country where nearly nine out of every 10 women have been affected.

We have engaged international media on various FGM cases in Egypt, Kenya and around the world, and continue to ensure it is banned in Somaliland and Sierra Leone, where just last week two girls died as a result of FGM. It is wild to say because I have seen it happen but we can end FGM in our lifetime.

My two-year-old niece who was running around when I gave my first interview is today an incredible 13-year-old Londoner whose life is so far removed from FGM as a result of the work we did in the UK. That gives me hope that we can offer the same protection to millions of girls globally and locally, because here in the UK the work is not complete — FGM has also affected 137,000 women and girls in England and Wales, an outdated figure based on the 2011 census.

The Five Foundation is seeking to ensure the Home Office updates this estimate before the end of 2024, so we have a more accurate picture of survivors here in our city and beyond. This information is vital if we are to help make medical and emotional support available to those who need it and this is something both the Health and Home Secretaries can and need to address with urgency.

Nimco Ali is an activist and Evening Standard columnist