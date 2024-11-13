Opinion: From 'Fox & Friends' to the Pentagon? Trump promotes loyalty over experience.

As we brace for the impact of a second Donald Trump presidency, I can't help but question the moral compass of the military leaders who will choose to serve under him.

Last time he was in office, Trump tarnished the images of several of our nation's most revered military leaders, clashing with all who opposed his unsound decisions or were not blindly loyal to his efforts to destabilize U.S. military operations around the globe.

Why would any military leader sign up for assignment in the new Trump administration?

As the new president prepares to take office, Cabinet members, White House aides and other appointees will be vetted more meticulously than after Trump won the 2016 election.

“I’m going to be heavily involved on the transition," Donald Trump Jr. told "Fox & Friends." "I want to make sure now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States."

We know Trump demands strict loyalty from those he appoints, which will likely mean fewer nominations of non-partisan figures who hold a healthy streak of independence.

How qualified is Hegseth to lead the Pentagon?

President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 12, 2024, nominates Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the nation’s military as the next Defense secretary. The position requires Senate confirmation.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he will nominate Pete Hegseth for Defense secretary. Hegseth, who served in Afghanistan as a National Guard captain, is best known as co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend."

The nomination prompted immediate questions about Hegseth's qualifications for leading the Pentagon during a dangerous period of global tensions.

What's unquestioned is Hegseth's loyalty to Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Trump's transition team is considering creation of a review board that would recommend the firing of top military leaders who lack "requisite leadership qualities.” That could lead to a purge of military leaders who aren't seen as sufficiently loyal to the president.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth interviews then-President Donald Trump at the White House in 2017.

Trump's problems with military leaders have been well documented. In 2020, during the first Trump administration, the president fired Mark Esper, the defense secretary, via a tweet.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately” Trump posted on Twitter, “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

The news came as a surprise to the public, but we later learned that Esper had planned to resign before his termination.

Trump clashed with America's top generals

Before Trump dumped Esper, the president already had a very public falling out with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a highly regarded Marine general.

Mattis did not walk away from serving in the Trump administration with his reputation intact. His loyalty to America was questioned and his military service discounted by those who wouldn't dare walk a mile in his shoes.

Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and retired General John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff, are among many others who faced intimidation and public harassment because of their opposition to Trump.

Trump’s return to the White House will no doubt reshape military leadership, possibly to one that is more ideologically aligned with the president's views and less likely to oppose him even when ethically necessary.

That could create a sense of loyalty and cohesiveness in the Trump administration, but it will come at the cost of alienating experienced military leaders who prioritize autonomy and non-partisanship.

One thing is clear, Trump's second tour as commander in chief will have serious consequences for the effectiveness of military decision-making, military readiness and military relations in the United States and around the globe.

Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist at USA TODAY Opinion,

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: With Fox's Hegseth, Trump rewards loyalty, not experience