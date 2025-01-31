Opinion: GOP Doubles Down on Trump’s DEI Blame Game Amid D.C. Crash Tragedy

The Daily Beast
·1 min read
Trump's Blame Game
Animated Gif by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

President Donald Trump wasted no time finger-pointing as he addressed the White House press pool following the mid-air crash that left 67 dead in Washington D.C. on Wednesday–and according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, he has the backing of his MAGA allies.

In several comments to reporters, Trump appeared to suggest that diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring practices “could have been” a reason why the crash happened, alleging that the Biden administration allowed the FAA to hire people with “severe mental disabilities.”

Then, “We had Congress people going on Fox News, of course, talking about how DEI needed to be looked into, as if DEI has something to do with that collision and crash,” said Levy.

“And I wish that this was a f—ing joke, but it’s not,” added Moodie.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “White men that are in charge will now use every excuse in the book to blame everyone but their own incompetency.”

Plus! Former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses Trump’s flood of executive orders, legal battles ahead, and what Democrats can learn from past fights.

Also, Religion News Service reporter Jack Jenkins, author of American Prophets: The Religious Roots of Progressive Politics and the Ongoing Fight for the Soul of the Country, delves into white Christian Nationalism’s influence on Trump’s project 2025 directives, and the growing pushback from faith leaders.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • Trump Admin Trashes DEI...Then Orders DEI For Trad Wives

    Transportation secretary Sean Duffy sent a memo Thursday directing staffers to “give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average” when implementing the Department of Transportation’s programs and policies. Journalist Ken Klippenstein posted several screenshots of the memo on X. Effective immediately, the memo declared that staffers should move to mitigate the “unique impacts” of DOT programs on “families” and should prioritize “family-specific difficu

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • Opinion: Why This One Trump Move Proves He’s Just a Petulant Man-Child

    It’s week two of round two and we’re off to a rocky start. Lest President Trump’s faithful grow restless at the early slew of executive orders that did nothing to increase prosperity for the economically anxious, fear not: our invasion of Greenland is just around the corner, and nothing boosts federal spending like a shooting war. Thankfully, as they limber up for our potential conflict against a NATO ally, our military will now be safe from the bane of transgender soldiers honorably performing

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • A top legal expert says that Trump’s decision to fire the head of the NLRB is ‘completely unprecedented’: ‘Workers need to buckle up’

    Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.

  • 'Remarkably poor judgment': Wall Street Journal takes a critical eye to start of Trump's 2nd term

    Amid all of the enthusiasm in conservative media for President Donald Trump's first week back in office, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has notably applied some brakes. The Journal has editorialized against Trump's pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called presidential appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up the effort to end birthright citizenship and twice said he was wrong to strip protection of former officials under threat from Iran. The newspaper also said that Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” the president's order delaying implementation of a law that would have forced TikTok's shutdown in the U.S.

  • Tim Walz: ‘While Trump Was Out Golfing, He Threw The Country Into Crisis’

    Before a judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop the freeze on federal funding, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz denounced Donald Trump.