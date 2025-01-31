Opinion: GOP Doubles Down on Trump’s DEI Blame Game Amid D.C. Crash Tragedy

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

President Donald Trump wasted no time finger-pointing as he addressed the White House press pool following the mid-air crash that left 67 dead in Washington D.C. on Wednesday–and according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, he has the backing of his MAGA allies.

In several comments to reporters, Trump appeared to suggest that diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring practices “could have been” a reason why the crash happened, alleging that the Biden administration allowed the FAA to hire people with “severe mental disabilities.”

Then, “We had Congress people going on Fox News, of course, talking about how DEI needed to be looked into, as if DEI has something to do with that collision and crash,” said Levy.

“And I wish that this was a f—ing joke, but it’s not,” added Moodie.

She continued, “White men that are in charge will now use every excuse in the book to blame everyone but their own incompetency.”

Plus! Former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses Trump’s flood of executive orders, legal battles ahead, and what Democrats can learn from past fights.

Also, Religion News Service reporter Jack Jenkins, author of American Prophets: The Religious Roots of Progressive Politics and the Ongoing Fight for the Soul of the Country, delves into white Christian Nationalism’s influence on Trump’s project 2025 directives, and the growing pushback from faith leaders.

