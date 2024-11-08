Opinion: The Hard Truth About Why Harris Was the Wrong Choice for America

As The New Abnormal hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy come to grips with the election of divisive Republican candidate Donald Trump, one thing they know is certain: it’s not Kamala Harris’ fault. And as the blame game begins, they’re looking outwards rather than inwards.

“I think that it’s absolute bulls— to blame this loss on the Harris-Walz ticket,” Moodie says. “In a hundred days they put together one of the most formidable campaigns we have ever seen. This had nothing to do with her. This had nothing to do with perceived deficiency on the part of the Harris-Walz ticket.

“The only ways in which she was wrong for America is that she’s black and Asian and a woman that is how she was wrong. And that’s the reality.”

Plus! Jared Yate Sexton, podcaster and author of the book, The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis , joins Moodie with some words of warning of the future ahead.

“Even if there are elections in four years, even if we are able to elect a Democrat or at least keep a Republican from getting elected, this is going to be the fight that defines the rest of our lives.”

Then, Nicholas Grossman, an international relations professor at the University of Illinois and senior editor of Arc Digital, discusses his latest piece, “ America Chose This ” and how Trump’s win in 2024 is very different to his win in 2016. “This is his best showing,” Grossman says.