Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.

Dace Potas, USA TODAY
·4 min read

We're weeks away from the presidential election, and Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign narrowly trails Vice President Kamala Harris nationally in the polls as each candidate sprints to the finish.

This is a close race. And while that might not be surprising now, it's something very few Republicans would have predicted in the days before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race this summer.

That means Republicans might be asking ourselves why. Why is this election so close?

The more Trump speaks, the more Americans are reminded of his deficiencies as a candidate, both in character and coherence. Many Republicans are also likely left wondering what could have been if somebody like Sen. JD Vance of Ohio were at the top of the GOP ticket and not Trump.

I know this is a ridiculous hypothetical. Vance was never involved in the GOP primary, opting instead to use his loyalty to Trump to launch his national brand as VP candidate. Even so, I can't help but imagine what the race would look like if Republicans had rejected Trump in the primaries and chosen a different Republican candidate instead.

A different Republican candidate would be dominating the polls

Former President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection in Aurora, Colo., on Oct. 11, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection in Aurora, Colo., on Oct. 11, 2024.

In such a favorable political climate, Republicans would've been wise to play it safe and select a less controversial and more competent candidate, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the two runners-up in the GOP primary.

A candidate like former South Carolina Gov. Haley, who appeals to some moderate Democrats, would have been extremely difficult for Democrats to deal with. But it's also hard not to see that even a candidate with MAGA appeal, such as DeSantis, wouldn't be doing better against Harris than Trump is.

GOP voters decided instead that because they had such an advantage against Biden, the Republican Party could afford to nominate Trump, one of the only candidates who could ultimately lose to Biden and Harris.

Opinion: I was wrong about Vance. VP debate shows Republicans can win because of him.

Voters have come to expect candidates with some baggage. Trump has too much.

Voters can overcome a lot of noise surrounding their candidate because if you're looking for a perfect person, politics is not the place to find one. Voters like me would have broadly been fine with voting for any of the other viable primary candidates.

However, Trump's character and competency are a bridge too far for me, a conservative voter. That gets amplified by more moderate or centrist voters.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

As much as you can critique people like DeSantis, Haley and Vance for their flaws, they tend to fall under the category of more traditional political baggage. Trump, on the other hand, is an exception to those norms, having attempted to overturn an election and a long history of attacking women ‒ and being an actual convicted felon.

The reasons that Trump is disqualified from the presidency in many of our eyes are either his morally bankrupt character or his attempt to steal an election. Take that away, and many of us conservatives who won't vote for Trump as the candidate might find a way to support his political platform if somebody else was the face of it.

Vance makes Trump look ridiculous by comparison

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance campaigns in Mesa, Ariz., on Oct. 9, 2024.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance campaigns in Mesa, Ariz., on Oct. 9, 2024.

Vance is wrong about what it means to be conservative. We don’t share views on many fundamental things. However, I could put those disagreements aside and vote for him if he were at the top of the ticket.

In light of his recent debate performance, Vance has gained momentum as a force in the GOP. His strong showing was the first extended look many Americans had at the vice presidential nominee, and it was an excellent first impression.

Opinion: Biden's economic policies are bad. Trump's tariff obsession isn't much better.

Watching that debate, I couldn’t help but contrast the coherency of his positions with the garbled musings of Trump in his own debate. I couldn’t help but think that the race would look quite different if somebody like Vance were at the top of the ticket.

Vance is not the morally bankrupt character that Trump is, even if I think he’s sold out in some ways. He hasn’t been credibly accused of sexual assault like Trump has, he doesn’t have a very public history of infidelity, and he wasn’t the orchestrator of an attempt to overturn a legitimate election in our own country.

Vance's worst crime is being spineless, to which I say: Show me a politician who isn't.

Trump is not fit to be president of the United States, not because of his policies, but because he lacks the character necessary for the job.

To earn the vote of conservatives like me, the GOP needs to move on from Trump. Vance is clearly a part of the party's plan to do so, but it would be a whole lot better had Republicans decided to do so for this election, not after another dart throw with Trump.

Dace Potas is an opinion columnist for USA TODAY and a graduate of DePaul University with a degree in political science.

You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page, on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Trump may cost GOP the election. But Vance could beat Harris

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Harris Surprises Rallygoers With Damning Video Of Donald Trump

    The vice president literally rolled the tape on her Republican rival, drawing gasps from the audience in Erie, Pennsylvania.

  • Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview

    The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole

  • Trump's Pennsylvania town hall turns into impromptu concert after medical incidents

    OAKS, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump 's town hall in the Philadelphia suburbs turned into an impromptu concert Monday after the former president was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the room.

  • Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses

    Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre

  • Trump Insults Auto Plant Workers: ‘We Could Have Our Child Do It’

    Donald Trump suggested children could do the job of auto plant workers on Tuesday while delivering a head-scratching tangent to the Economic Club of Chicago. Trump, 78, appeared to oversimplify how international car companies get their vehicles ready-to-be-sold, saying they ship parts stateside that merely require American workers to “take them out of a box” and assemble.“We could have our child doing it,” Trump said before a moderator cut him off.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast

  • I Asked Men To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "My wife and I had a very much wanted pregnancy. Unfortunately, she miscarried, but it did not pass on its own. She needed an abortion to get it out. LUCKILY, we live in a state (California) that still grants women the right to their bodies."

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t

  • Trump's Bizarre Turn At Town Hall Has Critics Asking New Questions About His Health

    The former president bailed on questions and just played music for a while, staying on stage and swaying.

  • ‘Absolute chaos’ as Trump supporters ‘left stranded’ after Coachella rally hit by assassination scare

    ‘It’s just chaos, absolute chaos,’ one person said while stuck at Calhoun Ranch hours after the former president exited the stage

  • How Trump’s Campaign Chief Made Himself a Multi-Millionaire

    In one 2000 campaign in Virginia, Chris LaCivita marched around the office shouting orders and stabbing his own Marine-issued NCO sword into the wall. Today, he’s mellowed, he told Mother Jones, and he doesn’t brandish the weapon anymore. “They have these things called human resources now.”Chris LaCivita is a GOP operative known for his bravado, ruthless campaign tactics and his uncanny ability to turn losing races into victories.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops

  • Netanyahu Agrees to Limit Strike on Iran, Washington Post Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his country’s retaliation against Iran over the missile attack on Oct. 1 to military targets, according to a report in the Washington Post. Most Read from BloombergHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingWhat It Takes to Make City Solutions Go ViralNetanyahu ha

  • Bill Clinton Sounds Off on MTG’s Weather Conspiracy

    At a campaign stop in Georgia on Monday, Bill Clinton had some fun at the expense of the state’s most rabble-rousing ultraconservative member of Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.He referenced the conspiracy theory she touted earlier this month in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “Yes they can control the weather,” she posted on X, without specifying who exactly “they” are. In another post, she also emphasized how the devastation in the Southeast could affect the election—likely in a way that h

  • Glenn Youngkin Tried To Sanewash Donald Trump And A Stunned Jake Tapper Wasn’t Having It

    “You can wish that he weren’t saying that, but that’s what he said," the CNN anchor told Virginia's Republican governor.

  • 15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

    From Arnold Schwarzenegger to "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, here's a list of celebrities who have spoken about their Republican values.

  • Even the GOP’s Leaked Senate Super PAC Memo Says Ted Cruz Is in Trouble

    Republican hardliner and Texas Senator Ted Cruz could screw up his party’s chance of flipping the Senate, the GOP super PAC in charge of delivering the chamber in November has warned.A memo from the Senate Leadership Fund, obtained by Politico, shows the PAC’s own internal polling has the firebrand podcaster Cruz at 48 percent, leading Democratic opponent Colin Allred by a single percentage point.Cruz’s lead was three points last month, according to the poll. Support for the incumbent senator in

  • Trump Plots to Declare 2024 ‘Rigged’ — Using GOP Efforts to Slow the Vote Count

    The former president and his allies have worked to make sure 2024 mail-in ballots are counted slowly, so he can again demand officials “stop the count”

  • Black lawmakers call for probe of GOP House candidate over campaign ad with wrong election date

    Black state lawmakers in Michigan have called on the state’s attorney general and a county prosecutor to investigate Tom Barrett, a GOP candidate for the US House, over a newspaper advertisement in a Black-owned newspaper that listed the wrong date for Election Day.

  • Video captures worker's reaction when former president arrives at McDonald's in Georgia

    After mistaking him for President Joe Biden, the employee quickly realized she was talking to former President Bill Clinton and asked her co-workers to take a picture of them.

  • Georgia judge blocks ballot counting rule and says county officials must certify election results

    ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has blocked a new rule that requires Georgia Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after the close of voting. The ruling came a day after the same judge ruled that county election officials must certify election results by the deadline set in law.

  • Georgia election workers move closer to collecting Rudy Giuliani’s assets

    Two Georgia election workers are pushing to collect their $146 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani, but the former New York City mayor is digging in amid an array of financial troubles. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who became a centerpiece of Giuliani’s baseless mass voter fraud accusations following the 2020 election, have asked a…