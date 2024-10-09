Opinion: Helene exposed FEMA's weaknesses. Can they handle Milton's devastation in Florida?

In western North Carolina, thousands of Americans continue to suffer in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Nearly two weeks after the storm hit, many residents of Asheville and surrounding areas are without water, electricity and other vital resources.

Helene caused more damage, much farther inland, than predicted. Families living in the mountains don't expect the remnants of a hurricane to threaten their lives and destroy their homes.

But in 2024, thousands of Americans should not go without basic necessities day after day.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) exists to help in such emergencies. While there's been much political back-and-forth about the agency's effectiveness in the wake of Helene, and not a small amount of misinformation, it is reasonable for citizens to question how well their government is delivering on its promises − just as they did after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and after other natural disasters before and since.

North Carolina still lacking water and electricity

Residents of Asheville, N.C., bring containers to get water at city hall on Oct. 7, 2024.

On Sunday, Biden-Harris administration officials said they were "sparing no resource" to help those affected by the storm. A week ago, they said they were leading "a robust Federal response to help impacted communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene."

Yet, families are still transporting clean water in 5-gallon containers and milk jugs 13 days after the storm came ashore in Florida.

By Tuesday evening in North Carolina, more than 110,000 customers were still without electricity. Roads remain impassable in some areas. Mules are carrying essentials like food, water and insulin to those in need. As time passes, the risk of illness grows.

On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., described FEMA's response as a "massive failure." Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said FEMA's failures are a "slap in the face" to Americans in need.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., has been on the ground in North Carolina and has delivered supplies, such as insulin and oxygen. Last week, Mills, an Army veteran, told Fox News that the federal government has "failed to act."

In their defense, FEMA administrators say they have provided more than $137 million in assistance to six states, including about 15 million meals, 14 million liters of water and 157 generators as of Sunday.

But as Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, and with the massive needs that remain in North Carolina, it's fair to ask whether FEMA is up to the job of easing the suffering of millions of Americans.

Citizens step up to help their neighbors

FEMA's weaknesses, both historical and current, show why private aid and "everyday" citizens are often more effective in crisis than the federal government. Citizens are local, motivated and unhindered by layers of bureaucracy.

Yet, while it's inspiring to see helicopter pilots rescue desperate survivors in the North Carolina mountains before a federal agency reaches them, it's also evidence that FEMA must do better.

Our fellow citizens should not go without water, food, electricity or cell service day after day. We must expect more from our government and more for our neighbors.

We must investigate FEMA's response to Americans in crisis.

Nicole Russell is an opinion columnist with USA TODAY. She lives in Texas with her four kids. Sign up for her newsletter, The Right Track, and get it delivered to your inbox.

