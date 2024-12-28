OPINION - Help! I'm in the Twixtmas of life – my friends are having babies while I'm going raving

Ah Twixtmas, that odd period between Christmas Day and New Years Eve where everyone goes a bit loopy. Some people embrace the between-bit by entering into a vortex of eating chocolate on the sofa in front of the TV, but I prefer a good old fashioned existential crisis whilst listening to Charli XCX.

The changing of the year is obviously a liminal space, teetering between the old, dying year and the new unknown about to arrive. Even the name is a little bit arcane, in its portmanteau of the Middle English “betwixt” and “mas” which has its root in Latin. It’s a muddle where time stands still but everything is about to change. We tend to think of time as a straight road rolling onwards, but it’s not always like that.

This Twixtmas feels particularly like standing in a strange doorway for me. A lot of my closest friends are buying houses and having babies – one has even been given a Twixtmas due date, which feels auspicious. I lodge in my friends’ spare room and have tickets to a techno rave on New Years Day. Partly because January 1st is the “number one date in the clubbing calendar”, per my esteemed colleague, but also because at 32 I appreciate getting all the partying out of my system in time to be tucked up in bed by 10pm. Also, only the deranged or the suburban would attempt to have a good night out in London on New Years Eve itself.

But the real oddness of being in this in-between is looking in from the outside at the strange transformation your baby-having friends go through. Charli XCX, patron saint of wanting to party but like, existentially, frames it perfectly in her song I Think About It All The Time on Brat (everyone and their dog’s album of 2024). Seeing her friends who have had a baby and realising everything and nothing has changed, “and now they both know these things that I don't”. Time is the issue – spending it wondering if you’ll run out of it while trying to pack every experience into it.

Obviously, not having a baby means I do have the freedom Charli XCX relishes, to wear a small outfit and dance in an old factory somewhere in the post industrial heartland of our city. I like sleep and can barely keep atop of my own laundry requirements. And yet, getting to cuddle – or at least look at cute pics of – everyone else’s adorable small humans in tiny Santa hats and Christmas jumpers does stir something in me that wasn’t there before.

Gift shopping is even riskier behaviour for the baby agnostic (I despise the term “broody” — I am not a chicken). Basically, don’t go to Niddle Noddle in Crouch End unless you want to spend an hour waving supersoft bonnets with ears on them at your boyfriend and seriously considering whether getting knocked up would be worth it for the excuse to purchase a toy mouse dolls house complete with its own mouse-sized kitchen blender.

It feels like the baby-havers have passed through a portal I’ve yet to cross. But there’s not a strict inside-parenting and outside -partying. We’re all muddling through this weird passage of transition. Who knows where we’ll all be next Twixtmas, but I’m spending this one thinking about it.

India Block is a lifestyle and culture writer