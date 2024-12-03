Opinion: Hunter Biden Didn’t Have to Accept His Dad’s Pardon

Michael Daly
·5 min read
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden hug on stage at the Democratic National Convention.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Just because Hunter Biden received a pardon from his father does not mean he had to accept it.

Had he refused it, President Biden’s disgraced son could have achieved at least a modicum of redemption, while lessening his father’s disgrace for pardoning his son after repeatedly pledging that he would not.

And that could have spared us all from listening to Biden sound like his predecessor-turned-successor whining about the supposed weaponization of the justice department.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the elder Biden said in a statement.

Back in 1833, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in U.S. v Wilson that the recipient of a presidential pardon had the right to refuse it.

“A pardon is a deed, to the validity of which delivery is essential, and delivery is not complete without acceptance,” the court ruled. “It may then be rejected by the person to whom it is tendered, and if it is rejected, we have discovered no power in a court to force it on him.”

President Joe Biden, accompanied by his son, Hunter Biden, Hunter's daughter Finnegan Biden, Howard Krein, and Ashley Biden, speaks during an address to the nation about his decision not to seek reelection.
President Joe Biden, accompanied by his son, Hunter Biden, Hunter's daughter Finnegan Biden, Howard Krein, and Ashley Biden, speaks during an address to the nation about his decision not to seek reelection.

Wilson was 24 when he and 35-year-old James Porter were convicted of robbing the mail coach from Philadelphia to Reading, Pa. on two occasions. Both were sentenced to death and Porter was hanged. But people who had the ear of President Andrew Jackson persuaded him to pardon Wilson, who looked even younger than his years.

Wilson offered no explanation in court, to the press or the public why he declined a pardon even when facing the noose. A number of publications, including Smithsonian magazine, reported that he was subsequently hanged.

But those accounts failed to offer a specific date or location for the supposed execution. The Philadelphia Gazette reported that Wilson had in fact been spared the gallows and consigned to Cherry Hill State Prison—later renamed Eastern State Penitentiary penitentiary—until January of 1841, when President Martin Van Buren made him the first person to receive two presidential pardons. Wilson accepted the second one.

President Joe Biden, his sister Valerie Biden, and his son Hunter Biden make their way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.
President Joe Biden, his sister Valerie Biden, and his son Hunter Biden make their way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

The only other people who appear to have declined a presidential pardon were city editor George Burdick and shipping news reporter Wlliam Curtin of the New York Tribune in 1914. The two took the Fifth Amendment when asked before a federal grand jury how they came to learn of a scheme to smuggle jewelry into the country without paying customs duties. President Woodrow Wilson (no relation to George) then granted them a blanket pardon of any possible violations of federal law, figuring they could hardly invoke the right not to incriminate themselves if they were immune from prosecution. Burdick and Curtin simply declined the pardon and again invoked the Fifth Amendment. A judge fined them $500 and ordered them jailed until they complied. The U.S. Supreme Court then stepped in and ordered them freed immediately.

The two newspaper guys appear to be the last to decline a presidential pardon, but it is still every recipient’s established right.

A television monitor displays a newscast with the verdict in the Hunter Biden gun trial in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.
A television monitor displays a newscast with the verdict in the Hunter Biden gun trial in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

The next one should have come on Sunday, when President Biden signed an Executive Grant to Clemency. It read:

Be It Known, That This Day, I, Joseph R. Biden , President of the United States, Pursuant To My Powers Under Article II, Section 2. Clause 1 of the Constitution, Have Granted Unto

ROBERT HUNTER BIDEN

A Full and Unconditional Pardon

For THOSE OFFENSES against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.

Affixed to the bottom left of the document was a seal reading:

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.

The official pardon document for Hunter Biden.
The official pardon document for Hunter Biden.

In his accompanying statement, President Biden essentially said that he was politicizing the Department of Justice because it had been politicized. Hunter Biden’s attorney cited the pardon in filing a motion on Monday to dismiss the indictment to which he had been found guilty following a six day trial in June 2024. Special Prosecutor David Weiss asked the court to deny the motion.

“There is no binding authority which requires dismissal of an indictment after a defendant receives a pardon,” a reply by Weiss’ office said. “The Government does not challenge that the defendant has been the recipient of an act of mercy. That does not mean the grand jury’s decision to charge him, based on a finding of probable cause, should be wiped away as if it never occurred.”

The reply continued, “The Executive Branch that charged Defendant is headed by that sitting President – Defendant’s father. The Attorney General heading the DOJ was appointed by and reports to Defendant’s father. And that Attorney General appointed the Special Counsel who made the challenged charging decision in this case – while Defendant’s father was still the sitting President.”

In sum, “Defendant’s claim is effectively that his own father targeted him for being his son, a claim that is nonsensical under the facts here.”

But on Sunday, the father had gone ahead and used the debunked claim that his son had been unfairly targeted for political reasons. Never mind that the Form 4473 handgun application, on which Hunter Biden falsely attested that he was not using illegal drugs, happens to be a core element of the Brady Handgun Bill of 1993 that his father helped shepherd into law. Sure, precious few people are prosecuted for that particular lie on a 4473. But one reason for that is that even fewer people provide evidence like the photos stored on Hunter’s laptop.

To make it all worse, President Biden only issued 26 pardons and commutations during his four years in office. Trump did 237 during four years. Barack Obama did 1,927 in two terms.

In November, Biden pardoned two turkeys, but no people. He then began December by granting a pardon his son should have saved him from issuing.

Had Hunter exercised his right to decline a pardon and take whatever was coming to him after being convicted by a fair and impartial jury, the president soon to reclaim office would have a harder time explaining away his own indictments and conviction as simple lawfare.

But then again, Hunter is Hunter.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Latest Stories

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room

    An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership

    Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • Trump expected to argue he has presidential immunity now, as president-elect, in new bid to dismiss hush-money case

    SCOTUS gave presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump says that protection extends to him now, before he's sworn into office.

  • Woman driving drunk who killed bride still in her wedding dress sentenced to 25 years in prison

    A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Auditor general finds 'kickback scheme' between landlords and city housing worker

    The city of Ottawa's auditor general has uncovered a "kickback scheme" that resulted in the city paying inflated rents through housing allowance programs.The investigation, tabled at the city's audit committee on Monday, looked into a tip through the fraud and waste hotline that a city case worker "received kickback payments from a group of landlords in exchange for these landlords receiving more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the City."Auditor ge

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that members of Parliament must debate and vote on opposition motions and government spending before returning to a Conservative filibuster that has dragged on for two months.

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • My fellow Kansas farmers: We need a reality check about Trump’s reckless tariff war | Opinion

    There is way more than a theoretical risk of losing a large share of the markets for our grains and livestock. | Opinion

  • Washington DC reacts to President Biden pardoning son Hunter in shock decision

    Reactions started coming through shortly after the announcement on Sunday evening that President Joe Biden had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for his tax evasion and federal gun charges. A reversal for the president, the pardon came about two weeks before his son was scheduled for sentencing in both cases: on Dec. 12 on the gun-related charges in Delaware, and on Dec. 16 on the tax charges in California. Hunter Biden first released a statement directly after the pardon was issued, saying in part, "I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”