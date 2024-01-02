OPINION - From Israel-Gaza and Ukraine-Russia to Donald Trump and a British election, 2024 will test the West

(AP)

Prophecy is a mug’s game in an era of upheaval, transformation and volatility. But, precisely for this reason, we can be certain that 2024 will be a year of great consequence and turbulence.

More than half the world’s population — four billion voters — will go to the polls. Geo-political crises will deepen and proliferate. The international rules-based order and the rule of law will be tested to the limit. Here is just some of what lies ahead:

Before the end of the year, Sir Keir Starmer will probably become Labour’s seventh prime minister, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. He is already one of his party’s most successful leaders, having brought it back, in less than four years, from its worst election result since 1935. But this is not 1997, and there will be no “Cool Britannia” glitter: Starmer’s team has had little time to prepare for office and faces a miserable economic and social inheritance.

The European parliamentary elections in June will be the first since the UK formally left the European Union. They will also be dominated as never before by the hot-button issue of migration, as the Right-wing groups Identity and Democracy (which includes Germany’s AfD, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, and Italy’s Lega) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (including Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, Vox in Spain, the Swedish Democrats and Poland’s PiS) seek to enhance their influence in Strasbourg.

More than half the world’s population — four billion voters — will go to the polls in 2024

The stamina of the West will be seriously tested by the conflict in Ukraine. Much has changed since Vladimir Putin’s invasion was launched on February 24, 2022, uniting opinion in the free world more than at any time since 9/11. That unity is now fraying, visibly, especially in the US where a $61 billion package of military aid is being blocked by Congress. After the disappointment of Ukraine’s summer offensive, the diplomatic pressure upon Volodymyr Zelensky to cut a deal is growing. But it would be a grave error to assume that the Ukrainian president is ready to compromise: remember the ferocity with which he squared up to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán — who has threatened to block EU aid to Ukraine and opposes its accession to Nato — at Javier Milei’s presidential inauguration in Buenos Aires last month.

In the Middle East, the high level of civilian casualties in Gaza has become the inevitable focus of the war between Israel and Hamas. Benjamin Netanyahu faces intense international pressure to ease the IDF’s bombardment (Israel yesterday announced the withdrawal of two brigades of reservists from the strip). Deeply unpopular at home, he may well be ousted as prime minister before the end of 2024. But that unpopularity should not be confused with a weakening of Israeli resolve: 106 hostages are believed to still be alive in Gaza and the wounds left by the atrocities of October 7 are profound. It is also clear that the present conflict is only the first front in a broader confrontation with Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi militants in the Red Sea, and jihadi cells planning attacks on Western targets.

Story continues

There is no question that 2024 will be one of the most consequential years in US history, embracing the question of Donald Trump’s potential disqualification from the presidential race, the 91 felony charges against him, the impeachment investigation into Joe Biden and then the election itself on November 5. Invoking section 3 of the 14th amendment — which decrees that those who engage in insurrection after swearing to uphold the constitution cannot hold office — Colorado and Maine have already ruled that Trump’s name should not appear on Republican primary ballot papers. The matter will almost certainly be decided by the (conservative-dominated) US Supreme Court. If Trump’s candidacy proceeds and he wins — as many polls suggest he would — the very future of US democracy will be at stake. If he loses, will he and his supporters claim, again, that the result was rigged? The contest begins formally in a fortnight, with the Republican caucuses in Iowa.

And, before then, there is the presidential election in Taiwan on January 13, in which Beijing is intervening heavily to instal a more biddable candidate than the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen who has served the maximum two terms. Against an increasingly unstable geopolitical backdrop, the Taiwanese speak openly of their fears of becoming “the next Ukraine”.

Will 2024 be an annus horribilis? Not necessarily. But an annus periculi — a year of danger — most certainly. Hang on to your hats.

Matthew d’Ancona is a columnist