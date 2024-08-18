Opinion: JD Vance Thinks Suburban Women Don’t Care About Abortion

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

JD Vance continues to strike out, especially when it comes to knowing what women want.

On Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show the TV host set him up for a potential home run by saying that suburban women are being fed propaganda, and don’t realize that decisions on abortion are with the states and therefore shouldn’t be an issue in the federal election.

“First of all, I don’t buy that, Laura. I think most suburban women care about the normal things that most Americans care about,” he said, suggesting that abortion is not one of those things.

“What is it that JD Vance thinks that normal women care about other than control over their own bodies?” said The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie. “Every woman, every person with a uterus, cares about their ability to decide when, where, and how they want to have a family and they want that for their kids. You take that away and it’s going to be the kitchen table conversation that is going to go on until women get their rights back. Period.”

The New Abnormal’s co-host Andy Levy said Ingraham had given Vance the easiest pitch which he then bungled.

“It’s right over the plate. It’s slow and you are striking out. You know maybe you don’t belong in the big leagues at this point,” he said. “We had Trump… last week saying that abortion is not a big issue in this campaign and that people aren’t talking about it anymore, and now we have JD Vance saying that, you know, he doesn’t think that suburban women are all that concerned about abortion.

“Their strategy seems to be to downplay abortion and reproductive rights as much as they possibly can. But you know, of course they’re running away from their own record when they do that. So I don’t think it’s going to fly,” Levy said.

Plus! Historian Frank Andre Guridy joins the podcast to talk about his new book, The Stadium: An American History of Politics, Process, and Play.

