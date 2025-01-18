OPINION - The London Question: Are runners the most annoying people in London in January?

Is there anything worse than seeing joggers (or “runners” as they like to call themselves) in London in January? It’s cold, dark and our thick layer of Christmas-induced blubber is refusing to drop off naturally like an iguana’s tail. Everywhere you turn there are people pounding the streets wearing Salomon trainers, lurid colours, trail running vests and CamelBaks, as if they were tackling the Himalayas rather than dodging Lime bikes on a 0.1 per cent incline. It’s more than annoying. It’s confronting.

Are these people trying to make us feel bad? The answer is yes. No matter what anyone tells you about health, discipline or personal goals, the real reason for running is always smugness.

But in 2025, it’s even worse. It’s like everyone secretly gathered around at midnight on New Year’s Eve 2024 and agreed: We’re gonna need a bigger gloat.

Ground zero for this triggering phenomenon must be Stoke Newington. Joggers as far as the eye can see. Sprinting along the pavements of the almost laughably flat Clissold Park with their decked-out running vests, preparing for their second Hackney Half (“Yeah got it under two hours last year, thanks mate, no really thanks. You could do it too if you really committed now”). It’s the running equivalent of carrying an energy gel on your walk to the shops.

I live in Stoke Newington, which means I am a reluctant bedfellow to these obnoxious Strava-shaggers. They rush past me as I plod to the bus (nearly every shoe I own has a platform; try running in them and we’ll talk) or threaten to knock my pint over as I gesticulate outside the pub. When we wait at the traffic lights together, I feel like one of those pictures of MPs standing alongside the Monster Raving Loony Party. And despite my love of strange hats and long coats, it’s not me who looks ridiculous here.

London is the running capital of the UK, that’s a long established fact. As of June 2023, there were 76 parkruns within the M25. Seventy six! And I wouldn’t be surprised if Stoke Newington is the jogging capital of London, or at the forefront of the city’s “technical running accessories” Google searches, at least.

Run clubs are everywhere now, which are a super-useful form of dating, actually, because it groups together all the people I wouldn’t want to date and makes them date each other instead.

I wonder if it’s as bad where you live — I can’t bear it. Last year, while attempting to cheer on my loved ones (those who have strayed too far from God’s light) at the Hackney Half, I was kicked off two buses and forced to walk 50 minutes to get anywhere around the borough while the half was taking place, something I found despicable. Not to sound like a 70-year-old homophobe, but I don’t mind if they do it, I just shouldn’t have to watch.

It’s probably got something to do with my age, too. According to Our Sporting Life, 28 per cent of 25-to-34-year-olds ran at least monthly in 2024. This was a rise from 22 per cent for the 16-24 age bracket which, for me as a 27-year-old, means that a lot more people I know suddenly started running. Twenty-two out of 100 friends running is annoying, 28 is a scourge.

And it only gets worse. By the time I hit 35, it will be 30 out of 100. They’re dropping like flies!

I do recognise the benefits of running. It keeps you healthy, it gets you out of the house, it means my boyfriend can drink more Guinnesses with me without him starting to look a little pint-shaped himself which, admittedly, I like. And it’s a genuinely good way to raise money for a cause. The London Marathon is the largest annual fundraising event on the planet and has raised more than £1.3 billion for charity since its first event in 1981. I’m not pro cancer. I can’t argue with that.

But God, at what cost? You all become so annoying! Especially when it sticks. At least Dry January has a designated endpoint. When you lose a friend to running, they’re gone for months, years, or at least until they get shin splints.

You’re basically doing a little jazzy fast walk, not competing on SAS: Who Dares Wins

There’s got to be another way to raise money. Can’t we take a literal leaf out of the Guinness World Records books instead, by growing our nails out really long or trying to stuff the most seedless grapes into our mouths at once (though the record for this is 94, so maybe not that one).

Or at least spread the sports out, like the Olympics. Why is no one taking up archery, diving or target shooting? You can bet I’d walk 50 minutes and catch two buses to watch that. Why must we all conform — hit 30, start running, have a baby, get really into grinding your own coffee beans. Boring. Of all my active friends, the one I respect most is a committed ultimate frisbee player. She plays it every Sunday, fear of judgment thrown to the wind, quite literally. I’m going to watch them next week, in fact.

Look, I love my friends who are joggers, despite their predilections. But I’m getting a little tired of their inner city arrogance, not to mention all the bells and whistles. You’re basically doing a little jazzy fast walk, not competing on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

It’s time to treat joggers with the same dismissal as when a child picks up a new obsession. You want to go to space? Sure you can, honey. Mummy’s busy right now though talking about grown-up things, like which of our friends are bonking. You want to buy a trail running vest? Go ahead, darling, but it’s only going to end up in the loft. Enjoy your energy gels and such. I’ll be watching an ultimate frisbee game and waiting for this latest hyperfixation to pass. Come see me when you’re back on the pints.

Maddy Mussen is a features and culture writer