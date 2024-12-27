Opinion: The Most Absurd Conservative Controversies of 2024

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher

From mysterious drones to pet-eating immigrants in a small Ohio town, conservatives had plenty of reasons to rage this year–or did they?

With so much fodder to choose from, Andrew Lawrence, Deputy Director of Rapid Response at Media Matters joins the latest episode of The New Abnormal to discuss the biggest and most notable MAGA “non-troversies” of 2024.

It was a big year for conservatives pretending to care about the WNBA with Caitlin Clark, Lawrence notes to co-host Andy Levy, adding Clark quickly became “an avatar” for conservative media. When Clark missed the Olympics U.S.A. basketball team, for example, “conservatives saw her as this way to sort of push their talking points of particularly reverse racism–racism against white people–which they’ve really opened up about and has become a central theme in conservative media.”

Also making the list; Taylor Swift being a supposed Pentagon “asset,” the Wicked movie becoming too “woke,” and Fox News’ Sean Hannity steaming over the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Plus! Professor Ray Brescia, legal columnist for the Daily Beast, joins The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie to highlight the dangers of our digital data–and who has access to it.

“It is the Wild West when it comes to private actors. And there is now a very thin line between the private and the public in terms of who has access to this information. And there are real threats because of this.”

