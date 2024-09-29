Opinion: MTG’s Boyfriend Brian Glenn Wants People Racially Profiled While Voting

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Brian Glenn, the national campaign correspondent at far-right outlet Real America’s Voice and the boyfriend of MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, wants voters racially profiled at polling places to ensure election integrity.

“If you go to a polling center and you see busloads, van loads of people walking up to vote that clearly perhaps look like they could be… let’s just make sure people are checking IDs because if people are going in with zero ID and they’re not a U.S. citizen then they shouldn’t be allowed to vote, period,” he said while covering a Trump rally last weekend. “So we need poll watchers that can perhaps sound the alarm if they think that is going on so that maybe some election officials can double check on that. So if we start to see all these caravan of people coming in, let’s make sure they’re all legal before we allow them to vote. It’s as simple as that.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend encourages Trump supporters to racially profile people of color at voting locations and press them for proof they're eligible pic.twitter.com/QJ4k9bmPJ4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2024

The New Abnormal team were quick to note the racism embeded in Glenn’s call-to-action on this week’s Bonus Podcast.

“I’m curious, Danielle, what does he mean by ‘who look like they might not be legal?’” Any thoughts?” The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy asked.

“I think that he means melanated,” said fellow co-host Danielle Moodie. “Just say that you don’t want non-white people to vote. We don’t need your coded, thinly veiled, stupid, coded language.”

“The only people that have been caught up recently with their f---ing election fraud are Republicans who are white people,” she said.

Glenn has been a rising star within MAGA circles since he started dating Greene last year. Described by Politico as “the next big MAGA media star,” Glenn has called himself the other half of “MAGA America’s favorite couple.”

Plus! Rashad Robinson, the president of Color of Change, joins Danielle Moodie to discuss his organization’s efforts to fight for the voting rights that are being challenged in many states and in many Black communities.

