Opinion: No Time for Scheming: Kamala Harris Is Now Top of the Ticket

·2 min read
Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images
Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Joe Biden stepped right back into the next news cycle Sunday when he announced he would no longer seek the nomination for president, quickly endorsing Kamala Harris as his successor.

With so much time lost to infighting, the Democrats need to hit the ground running. The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie make the pitch that it’s go-time to nominate VP Harris and why she is the best pick for the job.

“If any other, ‘serious Democrat’ throws their hat in the ring here, they need to be shunned…and they need to be shunned by the party and the voters,” Levy said, highlighting the case of Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who ran against Biden in the primary, “and pretty much instantly, destroyed his future with the Democratic Party.”

Levy continues: “Hopefully what we will see is the rare instance of cats actually being herded and all the Democrats coming out and saying, ‘hey, Kamala Harris is she’s it. This is our nominee. End of story.’”

While some party members may be questioning the vice president’s viability as a formidable opponent to Trump, Levy believes it’s not the time to doubt Harris yet.

“I think she has a very good chance of beating Donald Trump,” he says. “I think a lot of that is going to depend on the party rallying completely behind her and not entertaining any splinters.

J.D. Vance Pounded Beers and Told Me Trump Threatens America: Comedian

Levy says what happens now will “depend on her if she gets out there,” highlighting Harris’ potential as an energetic campaigner who will have a chance “if she gets out there and draws an instant and sort of stark contrast between her and Donald Trump.

“She just basically has to bring her A-game. If she brings her A-game, I think we have a shot.”

