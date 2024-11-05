OPINION - Queueing for drinks at a pub? The apocalypse has come to Britain

I like to think there was a time when Britain was normal. I can’t imagine it ever was, but at least people didn’t queue in pubs. These days that’s exactly what’s happening: drinkers standing in single file up to the bar as if they’re waiting for a terrible coffee in Pret, or are eagerly waiting to place their order for a medium-hot half chicken at their local Nando’s.

It’s been going on for a while now. Others have commented, questioning why and how humanity fell to such delinquency. Until now, I’ve been holding my tongue, because I didn’t really believe it was such an issue. Maybe people queue for airport bars or in a Swindon TravelLodge, possibly at gigs at large concert venues, but not in everyday boozers or London bars?

For shame, it’s real. A tour of the Twitter account @queuespub shines a sad spotlight on it all in its campaign to end what I suppose is a consequence of Covid. Then, queuing was necessary. But it has carried on.

“We queue for the bus, or for the checkout, not at bars,” decries the @queuespub page. “Message in your photos”. And there are so many photos, from Hull to Leighton Buzzard, documenting a very real and disquieting crisis.

Much has been said. Mostly people despair and are aghast — well at pub queuing. Rightly so. Quite obviously. But then it can’t be obvious to everyone, or this wouldn’t be a problem, and I wouldn’t be spending time writing about it.

The fightback is on and very real

What hasn’t been mentioned up until now is this: queuing at a regular pub, neighbourhood or city centre, is patronising to bartenders in that it supposes they are incapable of doing their job properly. To queue is to suggest anyone behind a bar isn’t able to recognise faces and work out who’s next for a beer.

Yes, it ruins a pub atmosphere and means people don’t meet others at the bar, or stand there wonkily nursing a Guinness. It takes away everything good about a pub: community spirit, a little bit of edge, a light freneticism that rises like a tide after work or at the weekend, when the British psyche needs nurturing.

But more than anything, pub queuing is a slap in the fact for people who serve drinks and fetch scotch eggs, who chat and sort and instill a little order to what would otherwise be a cacophony. And yes sometimes pubs do go a bit south and things get out of hand. Maybe somebody pushes in. But that’s life and to dilute it to such a degree that a pub becomes as clinical as a doctor’s surgery, a Tesco, or the canteen at work renders the very nature of a pub obsolete.

The fightback is on and very real. Some pubs are erecting signs asking punters to avoid queuing and instead walk to the bar, as is tradition, as has always been. I’ve seen many on social media complain about having witnessed a queue, some explaining that they ignored it entirely, walked past those waiting and got themselves a drink. No doubt it caused a chorus of tutting.

That’s just it, though, isn’t it? It’s those who tut who queue. Abnormal? Actually, they’re probably the most “normal” among us, aren’t they, and should therefore stay at home.

Josh Barrie is a London Standard food and drink writer