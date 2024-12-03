OPINION - Rachel Johnson: the storm over Gregg Wallace shows we've all gone mad — I stand with him

Speaking as a middle-class woman of a certain age, I know I should stand with my sisters Kirsty and Kirstie and Aasmah and all the other media kweens who have called out Gregg Wallace so bravely for off-colour comments that made them feel uncomfortable.

I met Gregg (you’ve got to love someone whose name is spelt like the popular sausage rolls purveyor) at an event at the Ideal Home Show in Olympia a long time ago. He made no effort to be charming, as I recall.

As a middle-aged middle-class woman, I was dead to him I expect, and that was fine by me. He was a bald potty-mouthed presenter on Masterchef, a show I never watched. Our deep lack of interest in each other was entirely mutual.

But that is beside the point. The point is that there seems no way back for our Gregg, even as the production company “investigates,” not now our own Prime Minister has waded in to say that Gregg’s video self-defence was inappropriate and misogynistic, leading the chap to apologise for his own apology. Not now the bawdy tongue of this former greengrocer has been leading the news and his oval bespectacled visage has been splashed on our front pages for days.

Indeed, the BBC is now indulging it one of its regular and most abject fits of self-regarding solipsism. I switched on BBC1 last night, and enjoyed the last half an hour of Masterchef for the first time.

“But he’s jolly good isn’t he?” I said to my other half. It seemed to me that Gregg was putting in a shift, giving it a lot of welly as he said “times up” and “that’s a lovely plate of food” as a parsnip done five ways including ice-cream was presented to the judges. Then credits, and to the News at Ten, where the BBC discussed whether the BBC should have allowed Masterchef to go out was discussed as a third item and then at length on Newsnight, during which Dorothy Byrne, a former head of news at Channel Four, was telling me it should have been pulled otherwise women like me would worry we were not “seen” and so on. “This is not a serious country,” I was moaning to my husband by this point.

According to my sources, Gregg’s career on Masterchef and his goose is cooked

The BBC (after all this it has now pulled the next episodes, heavy sigh) knew what they were getting when they hired Gregg, a greengrocer who used to sell cucumbers (“cukes”) in Covent Garden and “strawbs” and shout at women who handled his fruit and veg, “Awight love, it’s not like your old man’s. It won’t get bigger then more you touch it!” They knew, because he told a Times interviewer that this was part of his sales patter. They wanted a rough diamond geezer, they got one, and everyone should grow up. If the entertainment industry is going to delete all the obnoxious toxic males in its ranks, there will be no one left, and this whole hot mess is overcooked.

But this is the real reason this middle-aged woman sticks with Gregg here, rather than kicks him when he’s down.

Same reason I stood with Jeremy Clarkson and said so about that nasty excrement Game of Thrones thing to do with Meghan Markle. It was horrible, but it wasn’t criminal. Same reason I stood with Allison Pearson when the plod came to her door on Remembrance Sunday over a mistaken tweet, mistaking the Palestinian flag for another one, and some coppers, that she’d deleted a year ago. It was inaccurate, but it wasn’t criminal. Nowhere near! And yet, because she’s a right-wing columnist, with all the proscribed sets of opinions that represents, even Private Eye hammered her instead of defending her right to speak her mind. Private Eye! I was that shook.

According to my sources, Gregg’s career on Masterchef and his goose is cooked. But I still want to live in a world where people by and large are not cancelled for being rude and obnoxious, or “inappropriate” to use the approved weasel word. I mean, where does that leave the middle-aged, middle-class female etc presenter of a Friday night call in show?

I feel sorry for Gregg, and presume that the outcome of his investigation will conclude with a mutual decision to part ways and an announcement that he will work on himself. Which is probably the right decision in the short term, but in the long term, a disaster for free speech.

I don’t want to live in a country where hurty words – and not real crimes – can break careers as easily as eggs.

Rachel Johnson is a London Standard columnist