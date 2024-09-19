OPINION: Republicans have to avoid a government shutdown this close to the election

The government funding deal is set to end on Sept. 30, sending us again toward the threat of a government shutdown if Congress doesn't act.

If you haven't been paying attention, there is very little evidence that a deal is coming, so these next few days will be important to watch as members of Congress continue to maneuver. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., already failed to get his whole party unified behind a measure.

Budget appropriation deals are a game of political chicken; sometimes, neither party moves. If allowed to reach the point of a government shutdown, the whole game is bad for everyone.

But it's Republicans who stand to lose the most, especially if they let Donald Trump create dysfunction in the process with the election so close.

House GOP would be wise to avoid a government shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill on July 24, 2024.

A shutdown isn't some ordinary form of gridlock in Congress; it has real-world consequences. Without a funding deal, government employees can't get paid, and people who depend on government services can't operate.

A shutdown impacting significant parts of American life could prove devastating for Republican electoral prospects in November, and they would be wise to navigate this issue under that impression. Taking the blame for a shutdown would remind Americans of the GOP's shaky track record leading Congress.

To little surprise, former President Trump has thrown a wrench in Johnson’s ability to keep the lights on.

The Republican presidential nominee has instructed House Republicans publicly to not accept any resolution without legislation blocking undocumented immigrants from voting in federal elections, something that Trump and his allies argue is widespread but is, in reality, incredibly rare.

OPINION: Trump doesn't want to debate Harris again. I'm thankful we won't have to live through that.

Sure, legislation blocking undocumented immigrants from voting in our elections is pretty unobjectionable. However, Trump has given the Democrats a specific measure to stake a fight over.

A holdout over such a measure from Democrats won’t harm their standing with their voters but will force Republicans to give major concessions in exchange.

Remember, the House and Senate must agree to a government funding measure, with Vice President Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote. This would only boost her presidential campaign.

This means that Democrats can force the GOP to make concessions on their proposals, which will surely cause the same infighting among factions of the GOP that it has in the past.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Republicans have to know it would be wise to avoid a shutdown at all costs, something that veteran Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said.

Americans need to see that the GOP can be trusted

Former President Donald Trump campaigns in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 2024.

Going into the November election, the biggest thing voters need to see is that the GOP can responsibly run the government, something they’ve failed to do over the past several years.

The reason that Trump looked so good in the presidential debate against President Joe Biden is that he acted professionally, biting his tongue and simply acting like an adult (mostly). However, he seems to have forgotten his ability to do just that, putting Johnson and Republicans in Congress on the spot at the worst possible time.

OPINION: Where are the Republicans I grew up admiring? Trump has infected GOP with his MAGA virus.

Competence is an important trait in politics; anything that signals otherwise should be avoided. Americans should be skeptical of the GOP's ability to competently run the country, no matter how bad Biden was. Listening to Trump won't help that perception.

Amid the House speakership fight, fights over Ukraine aid and various other mishaps, Republican infighting has run rampant over the course of President Biden’s term, often overshadowing even the poor job that he has done in office.

Another instance to remind Americans of all the others so close to the election could prove a deciding factor in the fall election. Republicans would be wise to put their differences aside and genuinely work toward a solution rather than hash out interparty issues on the national stage.

Dace Potas is an opinion columnist for USA TODAY and a graduate of DePaul University with a degree in political science.

You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page, on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OPINION: A government shutdown could cost Republicans the election