Opinion: RFK Jr.’s Nomination Is in ‘Serious Peril’: Dem Leader

Just as it appeared Donald Trump’s controversial nominees were all but confirmed, it seems one of the president-elect’s most high-profile picks might be on the chopping block.

That’s according to Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who chairs the Senate Indian Affairs Committee and is, among other titles, the Democratic Party’s Chief Deputy Whip. Schatz told co-host Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal that RFK Jr., Trump’s choice for health secretary, “is in serious peril” of losing his nomination battle.

Schatz noted a “number of Republicans” that “have grave, grave reservations” surrounding Kennedy’s role, and warned that he personally found the vaccine skeptic “super, super dangerous.” He added: “But let me tell you what, people really will die if this person is in charge of HHS.”

Plus! The New York Times bestselling author Adrienne Maree Brown joins co-host Danielle Moodie to discuss Octavia Butler’s 1993 novel sci-fi novel, Parable of the Sower, which eerily predicted the recent L.A. fires—and more.

