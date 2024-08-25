Opinion: Rudy Giuliani: Steve Bannon Is Being ‘Tortured’ in Prison

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Rudy Giuliani says that Steve Bannon is being denied access to TV in prison and essentially “tortured.”

In a conversation with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Giuliani claimed that Bannon is being unfairly treated while he serves his four-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut for defying a congressional subpoena.

“(Bannon) unfortunately can’t hear this broadcast, which is an outrage,” Giuliani said. “I ran the Bureau of Prisons in two capacities. First, I was absolutely in charge of it as the Associate Attorney General for two years under Ronald Reagan. And then I was the chief of staff of the guy who was in charge of it under Gerald Ford. I do not remember prisoners of his category not having access to television for occasional shows, special shows.”

“Steve Bannon is not being treated the way other prisoners are being treated. His case has been moved from the Bureau of Prisons to Crooked Attorney General Garland’s office, and they’re calling the shots because contacts that I have in the Bureau of Prisons have told me they’ve been taken outta the case,” Giuliani continued. “He’s being, let’s say, tortured.. this election is about a fascist regime and Steve Bannon is prime number one victim.”

“The only true thing he said there is, this is an election about a fascist regime,” said The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy.

“Yeah. That was good. That was accurate,” said fellow co-host Danielle Moodie.

“Nobody needs to hear from Rudy Giuliani again on any subject. So the fact that this guy who was the mayor of New York, who ran for president, who served as a Associate Attorney General or whatever, under a president, is now reduced to sitting there and talking to Mike Lindell. I mean, I don’t know what more you need to know,” said Levy.

“He’s a lap dog. He needs to go where he can be fed,” said Moodie.

Plus! Journalist and author Casey Michel joins the podcast to talk about their new book, Foreign Agents: How American Lobbying and Lawmakers Threaten Democracy Around the World.

