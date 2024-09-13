Opinion: The Simple Keywords That Are Setting Trump Off

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

If the last few weeks have proven anything about Donald Trump, it’s that he’s sensitive. That sensitivity was amplified on the debate stage Tuesday night as the former president raged against his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

And according to co-host Danielle Moodie in the latest episode of The New Abnormal, it’s no surprise he couldn’t stick to the script.

“It was so easy, just watching the vice president just needle at Donald Trump with the things that we know, this small, petty, narrow, weak man would melt down over. And if you had had any training Trump–‘they’re going to try and get under your skin about X, Y, and Z. Don’t take the bait’—but he can’t help himself.”

Moodie says all it takes is to “say things like, ‘crowd size,’ ‘weak’ and ‘loser,’ to Trump to make him lose “his goddamn mind.”

Plus! Parker Molloy, founder, the creator of The Present Age newsletter and writer at the New Republic, joins the show to talk about his recent piece for the magazine, “How the Media Sanitizes Trump's Insanity” and the newly-coined term, “sanewashing.”

Then we talk to The New Times tech reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac about their upcoming book, Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter.

