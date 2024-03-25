OPINION - The Standard View: On behalf of London, we wish the Princess of Wales the speediest of recoveries

The Princess of Wales said it had ‘taken us time’ to explain the news to her children (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Strip away the titles, the fame, the press handlers and what you have is a mother, diagnosed with cancer, trying to shield her young children.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales showed true grace and grit in the way she opened up about her health. Her honesty will save lives. Kate had been the subject of intense media and public speculation about her prolonged absence from the public eye, which came to something of a head amid the edited photo controversy.

Conspiracy theorists will never relinquish their delusions — indeed, many have swiftly moved on to other topics or denied any involvement. But now we know the full story, the British people can support the princess through what will undoubtedly be an exceptionally difficult time. It is impossible not to acknowledge the sheer bravery it takes to speak so openly about your health, especially when you are one of the most instantly recognisable people on the planet.

On behalf of London, we wish the Princess of Wales the speediest of recoveries.

A message of hope

Richard Taylor endured every parent’s worst nightmare: the loss of his son, Damilola, who was killed at the age of 10 as he made his way home from school in Peckham on November 27, 2000.

Mr Taylor spent much of the rest of his life not only seeking justice for Damilola, but conducting his battle against knife crime in the capital, for which he was awarded an OBE. His death, at the age of 75, is both a moment of sadness and an opportunity to reflect on the man who honoured his son’s memory by committing himself to improving the lives of Londoners.

Asked in his final interview what his legacy would be, Mr Taylor told the Standard: “What will people say about me? Probably that I dealt with an incredibly difficult situation and always looked for solutions. I want results and change. If people see me as a go-getter, they will always follow my ideology and principles of bringing hope.”

Horror in Moscow

From one capital city to another, London sends its deepest condolences to the families of all those killed and injured by the horrendous terrorist attack in Moscow. There is no justification for such appalling crimes.

At the same time, it would be injustice heaped upon injustice should the Russian government choose to wrongly blame Ukraine for this event, when all indications suggest that Friday’s attack on the Crocus City Concert Hall was perpetrated by an affiliate of the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for the attack.