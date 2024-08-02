OPINION - The Standard View: Journalism is not a crime – Evan Gershkovich should never have been detained

Journalism is not a crime. Yet for Vladimir Putin, illegally detaining foreign nationals, whether journalists or otherwise, has become a key plank of his foreign policy.

The trade that returned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to his home followed years of secret back-channel negotiations between Washington and Moscow, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It also included the repatriation of others such as Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive with joint British nationality from Michigan, and dual Russian-British dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza.

No doubt, this is a moment of huge relief and joy to their family and friends. It also marks a major achievement by US president Joe Biden, and highlights the value of alliances in order to make the swap possible in the first place.

Yet the fact that such an exchange was necessary at all underlines the lawlessness of Putin’s Russia. It is not irrational to assume that any arrest of foreign nationals now and in the future has less to do with real crimes committed, and more so they can be used as pawns in future negotiations.

Infrastructure for London

A potential extension of the Docklands Light Railway to Thamesmead has been mooted for years. Indeed, Transport for London has recently launched a consultation on extending the service to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead, which it says would not only improve transport links, but also enable the construction of up to 30,000 new homes along the route.

The Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has expressed his support for the project in his Transport Strategy. Yet, as ever, securing the funding is a major stumbling block. Current figures suggest it would likely cost in excess of £1 billion.

It is a similar story for other vital infrastructure projects in the capital, not least the Bakerloo line extension. Meanwhile, something as ambitious as Crossrail 2, which would provide a north-south rail link across Greater London, now seems closer to science fiction than reality.

Yet the success of the Elizabeth line – which has become one of the most popular routes in the country – should serve as a reminder that, if we build it, people will come. Never more so than in straitened fiscal times, these kinds of infrastructure projects, which boost transport links, create jobs and pave the way for thousands of new homes, are essential for London.

Thanks, Sir Andy

Two Wimbledon crowns, double Olympic champion, a US Open, Davis Cup champion, countless titles. Little wonder the centre court at Queen’s has been renamed the Andy Murray Arena.

Murray has captured our imagination for two decades. And he has fought adversity and a rocky start to become something of a national treasure. He stands out not just for his talent, but his support for the women’s game, something often all too lacking on the men’s side. Indeed, Murray seemed surprised at the reaction to his hiring of former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo as coach in 2014.

Following his Wimbledon farewell, Murray bowed out at the Paris Olympics yesterday evening to great and deserved acclaim. Britain has been fortunate to have him on our side for so long.