OPINION - The Standard View: Kamala Harris' second chance at a first impression

It was Kamala Harris’s first real opportunity to introduce herself to the American people, not as a candidate or vice president, but as the next leader of the free world. Over the course of 40 minutes, Harris gave a blazing rebuke of Donald Trump and set a course, in broad terms at least, for what kind of president she would be.

The address followed days of good vibes and energetic speeches from across the Democratic Party. National conventions are in effect multi-day infomercials for political parties, yet they do still have the power to go wrong. Something the Democrats were all too aware of as the party pulled up in Chicago.

Of course, an all-singing, all-dancing convention is only worth as much as the minds it changes and the votes it secures. And senior Democrats know that this race remains on a knife edge. While the party has secured a lifeline by ditching President Joe Biden in favour of Harris, it still faces the same challenging electoral college map and, in Donald Trump, a man prepared to break laws and norms on a whim. Consequently, the success of the past few days will be entirely judged on events in November.

Energy prices rise

Inflation may be falling and the cost-of-living crisis receding, but it will not necessarily feel like that come the autumn. Today, Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will rise by 10 per cent, or £149, taking the average amount paid for gas and electricity to £1,717.

The cause is fairly ordinary – wholesale prices have rebounded since they fell to 30-year lows in February. The regulator has pointed out that bills will still be 6 per cent cheaper than the same period last year and less than half of what they were in 2022, when the Government introduced the Energy Price Guarantee. Still, few will be cheering, not least those who have lost their Winter Fuel Allowance.

Britain has a new government, but the same challenges remain. Customers ought to shop around for the best deal, and hope for a mild winter.

BBC takes action

It is a well-charted course. Failing to reach the heights in one career, only to fall into another. Jermaine Jenas was a talented footballer who, despite playing for Newcastle and Tottenham, never quite reached his potential.

Having moved seamlessly into broadcasting, Jenas – previously touted as long-term replacement for Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host – now finds himself taken off air by the BBC following complaints about his conduct in the workplace. Clearly, the Corporation has acted swiftly compared with cases involving other high-profile presenters.