OPINION - The Standard View: The King's honesty will help other men

(AP)

As the King attends hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate, he enjoys the best wishes for a speedy recovery from our city.

The monarch is understood to have been keen to share the details of his diagnosis, to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

Awareness is critical for catching a wide range of conditions early, not least those of the prostate and so the King’s forthrightness is likely to help many other men in similar situations. Thank you, Your Majesty, and get well soon.

Call out antisemitism

“Freedom is fragile and it cannot be taken for granted.” That is the all too relevant theme of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day, in which we remember the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, as well as those killed in other atrocities, including the Tutsi people in Rwanda.

The task of educating about hateful ideologies has scarcely been so important. In the month following the October 7 massacre in Israel, antisemitic incidents in London — that is, attacks on Jews for simply being Jews — soared 13-fold. Islamophobic offences have also risen.

Those who attack Jews living thousands of miles from Israel do so not out of any conviction about events in the Middle East, but from a hatred of Jews existing anywhere. British Jews are a small but proud community who at present are facing an intolerable assault on their freedom and safety. We urge all Londoners to act as allies and to call out antisemitism when they see or hear it.

Another knife death

Londoners have woken up to the news of yet another teen murder. Tyler Donnelly, 19, is the first teenager to be killed in London in 2024. Each death is more than a statistic. It represents a family torn apart by unimaginable grief and a neighbourhood shaken in fear.

Yet Tyler’s death coincides with some truly appalling figures. Knife crime in the capital rose by 22 per cent last year, including 74 blade killings, 8,343 knifepoint robberies and 214 offences of rape or sexual assault carried out with a knife.

The sheer pervasiveness of violence in our city must be a central feature of the mayoral race. The Government too has huge questions to answer while the Met, an organisation in constant crisis, cannot afford to be distracted from its core policing responsibilities as it seeks to handle the very real issues within its ranks.

From rehabilitation and demonstrating to young people the life-ruining consequences of carrying a knife to a tougher crackdown on unlawful knife sales, this will take a society-wide effort. The alternative is yet more bloodshed.