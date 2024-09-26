OPINION - The Standard View: Latest cyber attack on London's infrastructure demands urgent response

It is only the latest “cyber security incident” to inflict the capital’s vital infrastructure. Ten of London’s biggest train stations, including Euston, Victoria and King’s Cross, have had their Wi-Fi networks hacked, as Network Rail investigates a breach across the country.

The incident comes mere weeks after Transport for London was struck by a cyber attack of its own, which has raised fears that the personal details of thousands of passengers have been compromised. Indeed, TfL has sent around 5,000 letters to customers whose details were hacked, noting that the incident may have led to unauthorised access of personal information and bank details, including account numbers and sort codes.

Almost three weeks after the initial hack, all customers remain unable to apply for refunds or access their contactless data. Moreover, applications for new Oyster photocards have been temporarily suspended. Online journey history is also currently unavailable through TfL platforms.The harsh reality is that all public and private institutions must urgently upgrade their security systems and digital resilience.

Whether it is the still ongoing disruption to the British Library or attacks on the NHS, our defences against such hacks must be watertight. From hostile states to individuals simply looking to sow chaos, there is now no excuse to be caught out.

Non-doms, no revenue

In the run up to the general election, Labour made great hay over its tax crackdown on “non-doms” - that is, UK residents whose permanent home for tax purposes is outside of the country.

Yet it now transpires - to little surprise - that the policy may in fact yield no additional revenue for the Treasury. In doing so, it widens the fiscal blackhole the Chancellor is so keen to advertise.The reason why this should be the case is clear. Closing loopholes on non-doms will encourage many more people to leave Britain, offsetting any potential funds the policy might have brought in.

And none of this ought to come as a surprise to the Government. A recent report by highly-respected forecasters, Oxford Economics, found that two-thirds of non-doms using the remittance basis would not have relocated to the UK under the proposed changes and 96 per cent would reduce their investments if they left the UK.

A tax-raising measure that fails to raise revenue while at the same time harms investment clearly fails any sensible litmus test. The Government should instead pursue measures that boost long-term and sustainable economic growth. And if taxes must rise, actually raise money.