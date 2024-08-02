Opinion: Tech Bros Love Trump Because They Have No Other Friends

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Mega-rich tech titans like Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz, David Sacks, and Elon Musk are just a handful of the tech bros publicly supporting Donald Trump in 2024. And while the reason for their support may seem obvious—lower taxes—there’s more to it than just simple cash flow.

“It’s about the fact that all of these guys have too much of it [money] and are bored and don’t believe in anything and don’t care about anything and don’t have any friends,” Ed Zitron, CEO of EZPR and the host of the tech podcast Better Offline, explains on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

“They all talk to the same people and they all say the same things. So them coming out in support of the right, it isn’t new at all, but people see it that way because now they’re just being slightly louder about it.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Plus! Dr. Regina Davis Moss, the president & CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda and the In Our Own Voice Action Fund, joins the program to discuss how right-wing attempts to overthrow women’s bodily autonomy adversely affect black women.

“At this point, it’s going to have an impact on our livelihood, our safety, and our joy for decades to come,” Moss said.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.