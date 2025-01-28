Opinion: It Took Trump One Week to Turn on U.S. Allies

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon and Stitcher .

One week into Trump 2.0 and it seems that the president has wasted absolutely no time in turning on U.S. allies.

After targeting Mexico, Trump then took aim at Colombia, whose own president, Gustavo Petro, engaged in a tariff tit-for-tat with Trump over deportation flights. Though Trump took credit for diffusing the situation, The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie sends a timely reminder: “We know that Donald Trump is going to spin everything in his favor.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , Amazon Music , or Overcast .

Then, Trevor Timm, co-founder and the executive director of Freedom of the Press Foundation, joins the show to talk about a recent article by the Foundation, “ Biden’s press freedom legacy: Empty words and hypocrisy ” which proclaims Biden “handed his proudly anti-press successor a road map to criminalize it.” Timm details how the actions of the former president’s administration “really didn’t match up with their words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus! Journalist and New York Times bestselling author Jacob Silverman explores the growing influence of Saudi investments in U.S. tech and their ties to the likes of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Silverman joins Moodie to discuss the revelations uncovered in his latest video, “ How Saudi Arabia Bought Trump - And What They Want .”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).