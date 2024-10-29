Opinion: Trump’s Nazi Rally at MSG Perfectly Reflected ‘Republican Values’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon and Stitcher .

Donald Trump’s campaign and its Republican allies are performing a serious case of clean-up duty after a speaker at the former president’s rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden made a series of racist remarks —including calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”

Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar, from Florida, said one thing in particular that struck The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy as disingenuous: “This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values.”

“Give me a break,” Levy said. “Not a single thing that was said at that rally last night, not a single disgusting, hateful, racist, bigoted thing that was said ‘does not reflect GOP values.’ Those are GOP values in the year 2024.”

Then, Jay Willis, the editor-in-chief of nonprofit legal journalism outlet Balls & Strikes, joins the program to discuss why Elon Musk has gone all in on Trump.

“I don’t think there’s any way you can really overestimate the extent to which Musk’s brain is steeped in right-wing media, and now specifically the right-wing media ecosystem that he’s curated for himself, right?” Willis said. “But I think there is also more to his support of Trump, though, and that stems from some of his business missteps, let’s put it that way.”

Plus! A conversation with Phoebe Petrovic, an investigative reporter with the nonprofit outlet Wisconsin Watch, about her latest piece: “ The genesis of Christian nationalism: How the religious right came to influence the 2024 election .”