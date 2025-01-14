Opinion: Trump Secretly Loves Steve Bannon and Elon Musk’s MAGA Civil War

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

Donald Trump is secretly excited at the emergence of a civil war among his supporters and allies, according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy—this time, over whether to support the H-1B visa program for skilled foreign workers.

In particular, Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, an opponent of the program,r has directed his ire toward “first buddy” Elon Musk over the billionaire’s public support for it.

“Donald Trump loves it because people are fighting over him,” Moodie said on this week’s episode. “There’s nothing a narcissist loves more than that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, MSNBC political analyst Juanita Tolliver joins the program to talk about her new book, A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Lee Chisholm and Diahann Carroll Reshaped Politics .

Plus! Cara Kelly, editor at large for The Barbed Wire, discusses her recent piece titled “ The True Cost of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Rising Deaths, Abandoned Babies, Fewer Doctors .”

“I think sometimes we forget that a lot of abortion providers or abortion clinics also provide basic healthcare, and people view abortion as basic healthcare because it is the standard of care in a lot of situations,” Kelly said. “And so if you don’t have these clinics, if you don’t have a significant number of these clinics in such a vast state like Texas, it becomes very, very difficult to get that type of routine care.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).