Opinion: Why does the US lead the world in deadly force by police?

Years before a deputy killed Sonya Massey in Illinois after she called 911 for help, the sheriff's office failed to police misconduct within its ranks, a new CBS News investigation shows.

Why did the Springfield woman have to die this July in her own kitchen? Couldn’t that Sangamon County deputy have done something other than shoot Massey in the face? The deputy was fired and charged in her death, which the sheriff claimed was carried out by "a rogue individual that acted outside the scope of his authority." But CBS News' review of court records dating to 2007 challenges that claim.

It seems that a questionable use of deadly force happens on a national scale far too often. We know the victims' names, don’t we? Philando Castile, Freddie Gray, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and more. We know this problem of police violence will not be fixed by putting bad cops in jail. It can only be fixed by making major changes and improvements in our policing.

We are senior police leaders. We come from two generations of policing, two 30-year police careers and two racial experiences. We have a singular mission today: to help our nation develop a system of policing that is fair, is impartial, supports our nation’s sacred values and protects all of us.

Violence hurts both community and police officers

Police bodycam video shows Sonya Massey reacting after Sangamon County sheriff's officer Sean Grayson draws his weapon before he fatally shot her on July 6, 2024, at her home in Springfield. Grayson was fired and charged with murder.

Deaths from police violence impact not only the loved ones of the deceased, but also the police officers who are responsible for the deaths.

Compared with the use of deadly force by police in other wealthy democracies, we are the deadliest. During the past decade, our police officers have killed more than 10,000 citizens.

Many of those who died were armed with a gun, but many were not. And far too many were during a mental health crisis or were young and Black.

We, as a nation, can do better. We are a smart, technology-oriented, creative nation. We should be able to significantly reduce the number of citizens who are shot and killed by police each year.

In Europe, the number of persons annually killed by police have ranged from zero to fewer than 50. The European Union's standard is absolute necessity.

Many of these deaths in America happen because of a 1989 Supreme Court decision in Graham v. Connor. The court used the words “objective reasonableness” to justify the use of force by police. It, however, does little to help police and encourage them, through policy, to restrain themselves and set a reasonable rule regarding how force is to be used.

We are also concerned about the role of law enforcement unions in matters of public policy criticism outside of negotiating wages, hours and work conditions. The National Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed former President Donald Trump for reelection. The Police Leaders for Community Safety organization, where retired officials are members, is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

We believe police unions need to stay out of politics and endorsing political candidates. Far too often, what they propose or oppose actively works against the very changes needed.

Police must function as protectors, not an occupying force

Unless community leaders require police to develop strong community-based, interactive policing strategies, there will be little forward progress. What we have before us is a huge system consisting of approximately 17,000 federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies with 600,000 local police officers.

But the enormity of the problem should not prevent us from making the right decisions. Lives matter.

We have come to understand the major problem in policing is how force is trained and used. This confusion was never more obvious than after the 2014 killing of Michael Brown by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri, and six years later when George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

The problems we are facing are one of the outcomes that happened after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when our nation’s police became more militarized.

In a free society, police must function more as guardians than warriors ‒ that is, to be helpers and protectors rather than members of an occupying force.

If the following seven steps we recommend are implemented, it will foster a fairer, less violent system of policing consistent with our democratic values:

Educating. Hire only four-year college graduates and screen them for their emotional intelligence and commitment to public service.

Respecting. All officers are required to always act respectfully with all people. Train them to manage conflict, de-escalate violence and embrace everyone’s right to life.

Relating. Train officers to practice respectful behaviors and to intervene when a colleague is about to make a mistake.

Representing. Hire women and people of color reflective of the community served. Make sure all officers understand the ugly history of racism and policing in our nation ‒ and how it affects policing even today.

Training. Require at least a year of initial recruit training, and require probationary officers to be closely supervised for the first two years of employment.

Use of force. Change the police standard for deadly force to absolute necessity.

Innovating and legislating. Challenge our nation’s technology leaders to develop less-than-lethal ways for police to restrain dangerous offenders. Support sane gun legislation.

Police must understand, as we did years ago, that policing is a calling and demands service above oneself. Policing a free society should be practiced by men and women who are honest, trustworthy models of our national values. We should accept no less.

David Couper began his policing career in 1960 in Edina, Minnesota, after a tour with the Marines. He also headed up police departments in Burnsville, Minnesota, 1969-72, and Madison, Wisconsin, 1972-93. Noble Wray worked with David in Madison and went on to serve as chief of the department from 2004-14. He has consulted and taught police in more than 400 agencies throughout the country focusing on implicit bias.

